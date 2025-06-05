England's 10 days of turmoil leave Euro 2025 squad questions for Wiegman

Open Extended Reactions

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, England -- For 26 minutes at St George's Park on Thursday, England manager Sarina Wiegman fielded questions largely about the players not included in her 23-woman squad heading to Euro 2025 this summer.

Instead of those who did make it, after a 10-day spell in which goalkeeper Mary Earps retired, forward Fran Kirby retired, and centre-back Millie Bright removed herself from selection to prioritize her own well-being, the focus was on whether the morale that has guided the defending European champions to the peak of international football was starting to crack.

And, as the questions piled up, Wiegman grew increasingly eager to move the narrative on. "For me, it doesn't feel like a crisis at all," she said at one point.

Wiegman had to juggle injuries in the past -- like navigating the 2023 World Cup without sidelined Leah Williamson, Kirby and Beth Mead -- but this felt like a different type of challenge. This time her methods were being questioned externally for the first time amid suggestions of squad disharmony and a lack of squad experience just a few weeks out from a major tournament.

Earps' retirement was divisive. Wiegman was clearly furious and disappointed in equal measure at the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper's decision to leave her with just Hannah Hampton, who has never played in a major tournament, and two uncapped keepers (Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse) behind her.

Having already been told she would not be guaranteed the No. 1 spot over Hampton, Earps told her teammates of her decision on May 26, before the news was made public a day later. Despite the lack of experience now in the goalkeeper department, there will be no late U-turn. "Those conversations are finished," Wiegman said. "We're back to business and moved on with the team."

An easy 6-0 win over Portugal in the Nations League offered little by way of squad analysis, but Wiegman spoke to Kirby after the match and told her she wasn't going to make the final 23. It was a strange call -- given Kirby has four tournaments' worth of experience and created more chances in the Women's Super League for Brighton last year than any other midfielder aside from Man United's Grace Clinton -- so it was understandable that the 31-year-old didn't want to be on standby. As someone who had given so much to the team, and come through adversity after adversity, it was one ask too many.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

In the changing room after England lost to Spain 2-1 on Tuesday, Kirby told her teammates that she was retiring. Then, about 12 hours later, Bright announced she wouldn't be going to Euro 2025 either.

The Chelsea defender had already mentioned on her podcast with Rachel Daly that she missed the training camp for the two Nations League games because she was "mentally and physically at my limits" and followed that up by saying: "My pride and ego tells me to go, but I think the team and the fans deserve more."

In the space of eight days, 218 caps had exited the group and the spotlight has focused firmly on Wiegman's management of her players.

Sources have told ESPN that Wiegman held several discussions with players over the past fortnight, outlining their roles for the tournament. Some of these were tough.

Thursday, at the squad announcement, Wiegman was asked whether she has had any moments of reflection on her methods. In short: no.

"After I have conversations with players, I always think, 'OK, what went well.' I think, for me, it is really important that I am honest, that I treat people in the right way," she said. "Sometimes, you have very good news and, sometimes, you don't have good news -- and I don't beat around the bush with that. I just give that message, then I can't always control how people respond on that. I just hope that they have the clarity that they can move on and then afterwards staff that can give them support."

play 1:53 How will England cope after senior Lionesses' departures? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss how the retirements of Mary Earps and Fran Kirby, and the withdrawal of Millie Bright will impact England's Euro 2025 campaign.

Wiegman has never put sentimentality first and has never been afraid of making tough calls. While coach of Netherlands, she dropped captain Mandy van den Berg after their first two group matches at Euro 2017. And, when she first took the England job in 2021, it marked the end of Steph Houghton's international career.

But she is also willing to give players a chance. Aston Villa's Missy Bo Kearns made her England debut against Spain on Tuesday and is now one of four players on standby. In Weigman's final 23-woman squad, she included 19-year-old Arsenal forward Michelle Agyemang and two uncapped goalkeepers out of the three selected, as well as the injured Lauren James, who she claims will be fit for the opener vs. France on July 5.

Wiegman might face criticism for her decision to take the unproven Agyemang over the experience of Kirby, but she is clearly excited by her talent. "I think she brings something different," she said. "I think we are really strong up front. What she showed when necessary is the physicality."

The lack of experience now in the squad was also dealt with. "It's not always the leaders who are visible," she said. "There are many, many leaders who lead in a different way. They have a huge impact on the team, too.

"We are going with this 23 to the Euros now and I feel very comfortable with this team. I am very happy with the team and I am very excited, and I am looking forward to it."

Amid the barrage of questions, there were times when Wiegman laughed, almost exasperated at how the media attention was stuck on the past -- the retirements, the heartbreak of their World Cup final in 2023 and the tough journey since. But England now have to move the narrative onto how they will defend their European crown.

Throughout, Wiegman has stayed resolute and unwavering in her own conviction. The buildup to the squad announcement has been far from ideal, but Wiegman is hoping that her tough calls will lead England to further glory this summer.