Lauren James has been included in Sarina Wiegman's 23-player England squad for Euro 2025, while Michelle Agyemang has also got the nod.

Following the retirements of Mary Earps and Fran Kirby, and the absence of Millie Bright as she prioritises her mental health, the big question mark was whether James would make the cut. She injured her hamstring in April while playing for England against Belgium and is yet to make her return to the pitch.

But Wiegman has gambled on James' fitness and decided to include her, along with Agyemang and Lotte Wubben-Moy. However, there is no place in the squad for Missy Bo Kearns, Laura Blindkilde Brown and Nikita Parris.

The squad was unveiled via a poem, with several well-known figures reading out the names, including: David Beckham, Ian Wright, Rachel Daly, Keely Hodgkinson, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Daisy May Cooper.

With Earps absent, the three goalkeepers picked were expected. Wiegman had previously said Ellie Roebuck, the Barcelona goalkeeper, had a way to go to get a recall. She has named eight defenders in the squad with Wubben-Moy and Maya Le Tissier both included.

The midfield looks a little light with just five going. Kearns was in with a shout of making the squad, but she is on the standby list.

Up front, the surprise package is Agyemang, whose sole appearance for England came in their defeat to Belgium. But in that time, she scored a wondergoal after just 41 seconds after coming on as a substitute in the 80th minute. Parris is the unlucky forward who misses out, with 13 of the 23 named part of the group who won Euro 2022.

"I know this is an exciting day, for the players and also for our fans and it underlines that the tournament is coming soon," Wiegman said.

"Telling the players they have made the squad is always a great moment. They will all give everything to help us make the country proud. This group is a very well-balanced mix of players with multiple tournaments on their CVs and also those that will make their tournament debuts. I am excited to see what we are capable of this summer.

"At the same time, I do feel for those that have just missed out. I can only name 23 but there are more players who have been so important to us on our journey to Switzerland. We would not be here without them.

"As we look forward, we still have a month to go until we play the first game. After some important rest, we will all be working really hard to make sure we are ready to go on 5 July."

There are four players on the standby list: Kearns, Sophie Baggaley, Blindkilde Brown and Lucy Parker.

Full England squad:

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating, Anna Moorhouse.

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Midfielders: Grace Clinton, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh.

Forwards: Michelle Agyemang, Aggie Beever-Jones, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo.

