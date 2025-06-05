Open Extended Reactions

Sarina Wiegman has laughed off suggestions the England squad are in "crisis" as she named her 23-player squad for Euro 2025 on Thursday.

Wiegman named the group heading to Switzerland at St George's Park, but the announcement was dominated by talk of the players not included.

In the past 10 days, Mary Earps retired from international duty, Fran Kirby found out she was not going to be included in the 23 and stepped away from England while Millie Bright has also made herself unavailable for selection as she prioritises her mental and physical wellbeing.

It's been turbulent to say the least, but Wiegman dismissed any notion that there is trouble behind the scenes with England.

"We know what's happening in the team," Wiegman said. "There is competition going on in the team and I hope there is competition. We go with this 23 to the Euros now and I feel very happy with the team. I'm excited and looking forward to it. To me it doesn't feel like a crisis at all."

Wiegman added: "My experience before [a tournament] is that there is always noise. We expect noise until we go into the tournament. The difference between 2015 and 2017 to now is that the visibility of the women's game has increased so it seems like there is more noise.

Sarina Wiegman named her 23-player squad for Euro 2025 on Thursday and has laughed off talk of a crisis. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

"You can't prevent the noise now because you have to make decisions so there will be noise. You can't control that in the tournament. What I always say to the team is that we know exactly where we want to go to and how we want to play so stick with us because we know every little detail and we are in our bubble. That is what I am trying to do.

"You are not in our environment all the time. I can assure you the training sessions were very good last week. You saw a very energetic game against Portugal. Spain was two halves. I didn't see anything [to suggest] there were no connections within the team. I have seen what has happened on pitch and off the pitch with the team. I'm really happy with where we are now."

Wiegman said she has spoken to Bright and wishes her well. "In the last couple of days I found out [about Bright]," Wiegman said. "It was sad and disappointing. It's not nice when you don't feel well physically and mentally and I just hope she feels better soon."

When asked whether there were any late conversations with Earps to change her mind, Wiegman said: "Those conversations are finished. We're back to business and moved on with the team."

Of the 23 heading to Switzerland, that list includes Lauren James. She last played in April, when she injured her hamstring playing for England against Belgium. She's still recovering, but Wiegman is confident that she is on schedule and should be fit for England's opener against France on July 5.

"It's not a risk," Wiegman said. "We have some time. We still have a month. She is training really well and is at the point we hoped she would be at this stage hopefully when she comes into camp she can keep progressing to the first game in July. We don't see it as a risk.

"I hope she will be available for the first game in the tournament. I don't know for how many minutes yet. We will have to see. We have that friendly against Jamaica and I hope we will make that too."

One surprise pick in the 23 was 19-year-old striker Michelle Agyemang.

She's at Brighton, on loan from Arsenal, and has just 15 minutes worth of international experience. She made her debut as a substitute against Belgium in April and scored a wonder goal after just 41 seconds.

"I think she brings something different," Wiegman said. "I think we are really strong up front. What she showed when necessary is the physicality. We all remember that first goal against Belgium."

