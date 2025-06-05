Rayan Ait-Nouri insists he's concentrating on playing for Algeria in their upcoming friendlies amid speculation over a move to Manchester City. (0:23)

Manchester City are on the brink of agreeing a deal with Wolves for left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri, sources have told ESPN.

The Algeria international is set to move to the Etihad Stadium for a fee of €40 million (($45.7m).

Aït-Nouri has been allowed to leave international duty with Algeria -- who play Rwanda on Thursday -- to undergo a medical and formally complete his transfer.

The 23-year-old, who has made 157 appearances for Wolves after initially joining on loan from Angers in 2020, will follow midfielder Tijjani Reijnders as City's second summer signing.

Both are expected to be named in Pep Guardiola's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup. City are set to fly to their training base in Florida next week ahead of their first group game against Moroccan side Wydad AC in Philadelphia on June 18.

City are keen to complete as much of their transfer business as possible before travelling to the United States.

They remain interested in Lyon forward Rayan Cherki, Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso.

Jack Grealish has been told he will not be selected as he searches for a move away from City this summer. Kyle Walker will also not be included despite ending his loan spell at AC Milan.