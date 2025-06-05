Open Extended Reactions

Indonesia can no longer qualify automatically for the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the ongoing third round of the Asian qualifiers.

Not after second-placed Australia established an unassailable buffer between them earlier in the evening with a stirring 1-0 win over Group C winners Japan.

Nonetheless, Indonesia's lofty dream of qualifying for the World Cup -- for the first time since 1938 when they were still known as the Dutch East Indies -- remains very much alive after a 1-0 victory over China on Thursday.

Continuing his red-hot form on the international stage, Ole Romeny converted from the penalty spot in the 45th minute -- his third goal in as many caps -- to secure a crucial three points for his side.

The result lifted the Indonesians to third on the table although Saudi Arabia can regain that spot in their game against Bahrain later in the evening.

Indonesia actually want that.

Because having now established a six-point lead over fifth-placed Bahrain, a Saudi Arabia victory -- or even a draw - would secure for Indonesia a top-four finish, along with progress to the next round of qualifiers.

The fourth round would then see them drawn alongside two other nations, where the group winners also secure tickets to the World Cup while the runners-up advance to yet another stage which eventually leads to an interconfederation playoff.

That will be something to worry about in October for the teams that do get there.

For now, there is still one more match day in the third round next Tuesday -- and there are not too many better positions that Indonesia could wish to be in.

Considering the uproar in some quarters that greeted a shock parting of ways with former coach Shin Tae-Yong in January, the fact that Indonesia have since notched two wins in three outings under his successor Patrick Kluivert has gone some way in vindicating the huge call made by PSSI, the country's football governing body.

After a hardly-ideal 5-1 loss to Australia to start his reign as Indonesia coach, Patrick Kluivert has now masterminded back-to-back wins over Bahrain and China to keep his team firmly in the hunt for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Kluivert's first game at the helm coincided with the international bow of Dutch-born Romeny, who qualifies to represent the Southeast Asian national through his maternal grandmother.

It was a night to forget as the Indonesians were comprehensively beaten 5-1 by Australia, but Romeny did provide the Timnas faithful something to smile about with a debut goal.

Despite their remarkable rise over the past couple of years, if there was an area of Indonesia that was particularly glaring, it was probably the lack of a formidable threat leading the line.

For all his admirable endeavour, Rafael Struick only has one goal in 26 caps while others such as Ramadhan Sananta and Hokky Caraka remain prospects for the future.

Even goal threats like Marselino Ferdinan, Ragnar Oratmangoen or Egy Maulana deal the most damage from withdrawn or wider positions.

Three games do not warrant a definitive verdict but the signs suggest that Romeny could be the answer.

Having netted the only goal of the game to seal victory over Bahrain back in March, which crucially got Indonesia's campaign back on track, Romeny repeated the trick against China to now bring his team to the precipice of progress to the next round of qualifiers.

He clearly has an eye for goal but it is not his only strength.

Again, against the Chinese, Romeny was ever-mobile and constantly looked to move out wide or drop deep to provide a link-up option, displaying a savviness in finding pockets of space.

With three goals in as many caps, Ole Romeny is proving he might be the man to lead the Indonesia attack for years to come. Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

The 24-year-old was also unafraid to pull the trigger whenever a half-chance presented itself, and might even have added to his tally on another night.

He was far from Indonesia's only hero on Thursday.

Captain Jay Idzes was once again an authoritative figure in the heart of defence, aided resolutely by Calvin Verdonk and Rizky Ridho.

Ricky Kambuaya and Yakob Sayuri, part of a surprisingly-noticeable Indonesian born-and-bred presence in the starting XI given the ever-increasing number of naturalised heritage imports in the ranks, were industrious both when defending and attacking.

Making his long-awaited debut having flirted with the idea of switching his allegiance to Indonesia for several years now, Emil Audero overcame a few early nerves to be a reliable presence in goal -- suggesting there could be an intriguing duel once the incumbent Maarten Paes returns from suspension.

Even Egy, who was once the next great hope for Indonesian football but has not managed to reach his full potential, produced a lively showing.

Romeny may be the new darling grabbing the headlines for now, but he is far from the only one making a valuable contribution to the cause.

Indonesia are certainly going to need as many if, or rather when, they get to the next stage of their World Cup dream.