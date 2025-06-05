Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City are negotiating with Lyon for Rayan Cherki, while Chelsea are pushing for Hugo Ekitike amid Liverpool interest. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's summer window grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Man City on brink of agreeing Ait-Nouri deal

- Liverpool reject Barça approach for Diaz

- Russell Martin named new Rangers manager on three-year deal

Rayan Cherki scored vs. Spain in his first senior international appearance for France. Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester City are continuing their negotiations with Lyon regarding Rayan Cherki after reaching an agreement with the attacking midfielder, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds Cherki wants the move and the package is likely to be worth more than €30 million. This comes on the same evening the 21-year-old almost inspired a comeback for France against Spain in a brilliant showing on his senior international debut.

- Even though Chelsea have completed the signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, Florian Plettenberg reports that the Blues are pushing for Hugo Ekitike and want to finalize a move for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker. Plettenberg adds Liverpool are also interested in the 22-year-old, who recorded 22 goals and 12 assists across all competitions this season.

- AC Milan have placed Bayer Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka among their list of options as the Bundesliga clubs aims to reinforce their midfield, Matteo Moretto reports. There hasn't yet been any contact between the parties, but the 32-year-old is open to a new experience and could leave Die Werkself in the summer.

- Galatasaray are determined to permanently sign Victor Osimhen once his loan from Napoli ends and have offered the striker a salary of €26 million per year, according to Foot Mercato. The Turkish Super Lig club will face competition from Al Hilal, as Corriere dello Sport have reported that the Saudi Pro League side have already made Napoli a second offer for the 26-year-old after the first was turned down.

- Lyon could sign midfielder Danilo and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner from Nottingham Forest for a combined total of over €30 million, according to L'Equipe. However, that will rely on them being released from their constraints on June 24 by the DNCG, who are responsible for monitoring and overseeing the accounts for professional football clubs in France.

- Shakhtar Donetsk's Kevin and Real Betis' Jesús Rodriguez are both on RB Leipzig's list of options for the wing, reports Philipp Hinze, although he adds the Bundesliga club hasn't yet held concrete talks for either of them. Neither the position nor the players is a priority for Die Roten Bullen at the moment.