Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal keen on Kepa and Karetsas

Arsenal want to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and are tracking Greece midfield prodigy Konstantinos Karetsas too. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is still the world's most expensive goalkeeper transfer. Diego Radames/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

- Arsenal have opened talks to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as a backup to David Raya, says Sky Sport Italia. The Gunners need a second goalkeeper after Neto's loan from Bournemouth expired and the club failed to sign Espanyol's Joan García, who is joining Barcelona. Kepa spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and has no future at Chelsea, despite the Blues spending £71.6 million to sign him from Athletic Club in 2018 -- a world-record for a goalkeeper. He could now be signed for as little as £5m.

- The Gunners are also interested in a move for Genk prodigy Konstantinos Karetsas, 17, says AMNA. Karetsas' transfer would cost around €45m and the midfielder impressed this season with three goals and four assists in 39 appearances as Thorsten Fink's side won the Belgian Pro League. The Greece international, who played for Belgium at youth level, could be loaned back to Genk for the 2025-26 campaign.

- Manchester City are continuing negotiations with Lyon regarding Rayan Cherki after reaching an agreement with the attacking midfielder, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old almost inspired a comeback for France against Spain on Thursday night in a brilliant showing on his senior international debut. Cherki reportedly wants to move to City and the transfer fee is likely to be worth more than €30m.

- AC Milan are looking to loan Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, according to DAZN. Chiesa, 27, did not make much of an impression after his move from Juventus and made just 14 appearances for the Reds last season as they won the Premier League. The Italy international is reported to be keen on a return to Serie A and Milan are one of the clubs he would consider joining.

- Galatasaray are determined to permanently sign Victor Osimhen once his loan from Napoli ends and have offered the striker a salary of €26m per year, according to Foot Mercato. The Turkish Super Lig club will face competition from Al Hilal, and Corriere dello Sport reports that the Saudi Pro League side have already made Napoli a second offer for the 26-year-old after the first was turned down.

- Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães has signed a new long-term contract, keeping him at the club until 2029. Read

- FC Porto announced the signing of Spain midfielder Gabri Veiga, 23, on a permanent transfer from Al Ahli for €15m plus €4m in add-ons. Read

- Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who scored 54 goals in 52 games last season, is still in contact with his former boss Ruben Amorim, who is now at Man United. The Sweden international could make a move for £60m this summer. (TalkSPORT)

- Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, 24, who is unhappy at his lack of game time in the Spanish capital. (Sky Sports)

- Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha has struggled for minutes and the 29-year-old could be open to leaving if things don't change. (Sky Sports Germany)

- Lyon could sign midfielder Danilo and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner from Nottingham Forest for a combined total of over €30m. However, that will rely on the club being released from their constraints on June 24 by the administrative directorate of the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), who are responsible for monitoring and overseeing the accounts for professional football clubs in France. (L'Equipe)

- Shakhtar Donetsk's Kevin and Real Betis' Jesús Rodriguez are both on RB Leipzig's list of options for the wing, although the Bundesliga club haven't yet held concrete talks for either of them. Neither the position nor the players is a priority at the moment. (Philipp Hinze)

- AC Milan have placed Bayer Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka among their list of options as the Bundesliga clubs aims to reinforce their midfield. There hasn't yet been any contact between the parties, but the 32-year-old is open to a new experience and could leave Die Werkself in the summer.(Matteo Moretto)

- Brighton are keen on a move for Marseille midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, who had a breakout tournament at the 2022 World Cup for Morocco. (Footmercato)

- Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is set to earn £4m in compensation if he is sacked. (Telegraph)