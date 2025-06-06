Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City's Jack Grealish has taken aim at critics on social media as speculation over his future at the club grows.

A source told ESPN on Wednesday that Grealish was set to be left out City's Club World Cup squad and has permission to speak to other clubs.

Responding to a video of former Aston Villa teammate Gabriel Agbonlahor saying that City boss Pep Guardiola had made the situation "personal," Grealish said on Instagram "What do you want me to do? Score a hatty [hat-trick] in [20 minutes]?"

Jack Grealish's Manchester City future is in doubt Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In response to a fan saying Grealish's potential omission from City's Club World Cup squad would not be "surprising," Grealish commented under the same post, saying: "Haha, I've been bad lately? Scored 3 goals in my last 3 appearances over 45 mins but okie dokie love x."

Guardiola hinted on the final day of the Premier League season that the English forward would have to leave the Etihad Stadium for regular first-team football, after he was left out of the squad entirely as City beat Fulham 2-0 to secure Champions League qualification.

Despite playing a key role in City's treble winning season in the 2022-23 season, Grealish has struggled to break into City's starting lineup in the last two seasons.

Grealish joined City from Aston Villa in 2021 in a £100 million (€115.5m) deal -- then a British record transfer fee. He has two years remaining on his contract.