Manchester United raised their annual core profit forecast on Friday as the club's strong performance in the Europa League drove ticket sales and broadcast revenue.

United forecast adjusted core profit of between £180 million ($244m) and £190m for the year ending June, up from an earlier projection of between £145m and £160m.

Ticket sales jumped more than 50% to £44.5m in the three months to March as the club had a good run in the Europa League, before losing the final to Tottenham Hotspur.

United had their worst top flight season since they were relegated in 1974 and hopes of participating in a European competition next season were dashed in Bilbao.

"We had a difficult season in the Premier League, which we all know fell below our standards and we have a clear expectation of improvement next season," CEO Omar Berrada said in a statement.

Manchester United's Europa League run helped the club raise their core profit forecast. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

United's total revenue was £160.5m, up from 136.7m in same period in 2024, with matchday, commercial and broadcast streams all rising. The wages were £71.2m, a reduction of £20m, partly due to no Champions League and January sales.

"The club remains committed to, and in compliance with, both the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules and UEFA's Financial Fair Play Regulations," another part of the statement read.

United's absence from European competitions, however, which are lucrative sources of broadcasting revenue, deals a blow to future finances and has drawn anger and disappointment from fans worldwide.

Jim Ratcliffe, who holds a stake of about 29% in the club and runs their football operations, has taken steps to revive the club's fortunes, including by cutting jobs, raising ticket prices and stopping free lunches at staff canteens.

Those benefits are expected to be realised from the first quarter of the new fiscal year starting July, the club said on Friday.

United reported a net loss of £2.7m for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of £71.5m a year earlier.