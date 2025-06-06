Gab Marcotti reacts to Jadon Sancho's decision to return to Man United after his loan at Chelsea. (0:44)

Manchester United have upped their offer for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, sources have told ESPN.

United have already seen the offer of an overall package of around £55 million ($74.5m) knocked back by Brentford.

Sources have told ESPN that the improved offer is worth more than £60m.

Bryan Mbeumo is a top target for Manchester United this summer. David Rogers/Getty Images

United are pushing to get the deal done as quickly as possible.

They've already agreed to trigger the £62.5m release clause in Matheus Cunha's contract at Wolves.

The Brazilian will formally complete his move to Old Trafford after the international break.

Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, is next on Ruben Amorim's list as he looks to cure his team's goalscoring problems.

According to sources, club bosses have been made aware that the 25-year-old favours a move to United despite interest from Newcastle.