David Beckham knighthood: King Charles' Birthday Honours explained

Arise, Sir David.

David Beckham has been finally awarded a knighthood after he was included in King Charles' Birthday Honours List. Beckham, 50, is one of many whose individual contribution to Great Britain have been recognised by the head of state.

In being knighted, Beckham joins a select group of high achievers from fields including politics, business, art and sport. Some of Britain's most high profile individuals have been made knights and dames -- the equivalent honour awarded to women -- such as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Elton John and Dame Judi Dench.

Famous sportspeople to have received the honour include seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, two-time Wimbledon champion Sir Andy Murray and two-time Olympic gold medal-winning runner Dame Kelly Holmes.

What is a knighthood?

As the name suggests, knighthoods have been awarded since at least the Middle Ages, with kings and queens rewarding their most loyal subjects, typically due to their accomplishments in battle.

After receiving a knighthood, a man is granted the title "Sir" and his wife may use the courtesy title of "Lady" before her surname, provided she has taken her husband's surname. Therefore, should she choose to take on the title, Victoria Beckham can be known as Lady Beckham.

Women receiving a damehood are granted the title "Dame" but their spouse is not awarded a courtesy title.

David Beckham became an ambassador for The King's Foundation in 2024. He spoke to King Charles at the Chelsea Flower Show in May. Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Why has David Beckham been knighted?

Beckham has been knighted in recognition of services to sport and to charity.

His 115 caps place him third on all-time list of England appearance makers. He was captain for 59 of those matches.

As one of six notable United academy known as the "Class of '92," Beckham helped United, his boyhood club, win six Premier League titles. He also played for Real Madrid during their Galacticos era and raised the profile of Major League Soccer (MLS) by joining LA Galaxy in 2007. He also had short spells at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain before retiring at the age of 38 in 2013.

He is part-owner of League Two side Salford City and is president and co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami, where he managed to sign a quartet of former Barcelona stars, spearheaded by eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

David Beckham has been heavily involved in charity work for Unicef. Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Beckham played a part in helping London secure the hosting rights to the 2012 Olympic Games and was a key figure in England's attempt to win the hosting rights for the 2018 World Cup which was eventually held in Russia.

As well as becoming one of the UK's most famous celebrities, helped in part due to his marriage to Spice Girl Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, the one time set-piece expert has worked to support a host of charities.

He has been an ambassador for Unicef since 2005. In 2024, he became an ambassador for The King's Foundation, a charity that works to create "sustainable communities" through placemaking projects and practical education programmes.

Why might Beckham have been made to wait until now?

Beckham, who was appointed an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003, has had to be patient before receiving his knighthood.

He was reported to have first been put forward for a knighthood in 2011, but was ultimately unsuccessful. Reports at the time claimed HM Revenue and Customs vetoed his nomination due to his alleged involvement in a supposed tax avoidance scheme.

In 2017, several newspapers printed details of Beckham's leaked emails in which he appeared to criticise the honours system and the honours committee. A spokesperson for the former footballer said at the time that the emails were "hacked," "doctored" and "private."

David Beckham's iconic goal against Greece saw England qualify for the 2002 World Cup. Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Who else was named in King Charles' Birthday Honours list?

Beckham was one of several notable British sportspeople named in the honours list.

Knighthood

David Beckham -- For services to sport and to charity.

Billy Boston -- For services to rugby league.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Virginia Wade -- Former three-time major winner. For services to tennis and to charity.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Alistair Brownlee -- Olympic gold medal-winning triathlete. For services to triathlon and to charity.

Deta Hedman -- Darts trailblazer. For services to darts and to charity.

Devon Malcolm -- Former England cricketer. For services to cricket and to diversity in cricket.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Rachel Daly -- Former England international. For services to association football.

Michael Dunlop -- Record holder for number of wins and podiums at the Isle of Man TT. For services to motor cycle racing.

Luke Humphries -- World No. 1 darts player. For services to darts.

Luke Littler -- Reigning darts world champion. For services to darts.

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries' rivalry at the oche has helped drive darts' rapid growth. Andrew Milligan/Getty Images

When are honours awarded?

Honours are awarded either in the New Year or on the sitting monarch's official birthday in June.

Political events can also see knighthoods and damehoods dished out.

Dissolution honours are given to selected politicians when Parliament ends before a general election. Resignation honours can be issued by prime ministers who stand down from office without a general election defeat.

Who is chosen to receive them?

The New Year and birthday honours are awarded by a senior member of the royal family following recommendations made by members of the public, politicians and senior government ministers that have been vetted by an independent honours committee.

Per the UK government website, people are awarded honours for outstanding achievements such as:

Making a difference to their community or field of work

Enhancing Britain's reputation

Long-term voluntary service

Innovation and entrepreneurship

Changing things, with an emphasis on achievement

Improving life for people less able to help themselves

Displaying moral courage

While fame and popularity are not precursors to receiving the honour -- indeed, many teachers, scientists and charity workers have been made knights and dames -- several of the country's most famous people have the award bestowed upon them.

Beckham's former manager at United, Sir Alex Ferguson, was knighted in the 1999 Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Victoria Beckham received an OBE for services to the fashion industry in 2017.

Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah was knighted in 2017. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

How and when do recipients get their honours?

After being named on an honours list, a recipient attends a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle or the Palace of Holyroodhouse where they are awarded with their new title by the King, Prince of Wales or Princess Royal.

Recipients can choose the date and location by which they receive their honour, but not which member of the royal family awards it to them.

The method by which a knighthood is conferred remains largely the same now as it was more than one thousand years ago.

The method by which a person is knighted has remained largely the same for centuries. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

During the knighting ceremony, the recipient kneels in front of the king or member of the Royal Family on a special knighting-stool. The king then touches a sword blade on the knight's right, and then left, shoulder. The king then awards the knight with their insignia (medal).

Female recipients do not receive a damehood with a ceremony involving the sword in this way.

The official website of the royal family notes that the words "Arise, sir..." are not uttered, contrary to popular belief.

A knighthood or damehood cannot be bought and the title carries no military obligations.

What are the different types of honours?