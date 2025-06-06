Open Extended Reactions

Former Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has been appointed Roma's new manager, the Serie A club said on Friday, with the 67-year-old signing a three-year contract.

Gasperini left Atalanta on Saturday after nine years in charge, and will replace the retired Claudio Ranieri at Roma who finished fifth in the table last season to qualify for the Europa League, a trophy Gasperini won with his previous club.

Former Southampton boss Ivan Juric is expected to replace him at Atalanta.

Ranieri has become senior executive advisor at Roma after initially coming out of retirement to help the club this season.

Gian Piero Gasperini with Roma sports director Florent Ghisolfi and new senior executive advisor Claudio Ranieri. Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

"Gasperini's career is defined by its creative tactics, dedication to hard work, and exceptional player development," a Roma statement read.

"Both ownership and Claudio Ranieri believe Gasperini is the right man for the mission."

Gasperini won the Europa League with Atalanta in 2024 and has twice been named Serie A coach of the year, in 2019 and 2020.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.