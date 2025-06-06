England coach Thomas Tuchel hopes to see a dominant performance from his side against Andorra in their World Cup qualifier. (1:09)

England go into their World Cup qualifier against Andorra as heavy favourites but the players will find it challenging to find the energy to attack relentlessly after a long and gruelling season, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

England are top of Group K after two games with a perfect record while Andorra are bottom with two losses ahead of Saturday's game in Barcelona.

Tuchel said England are fully committed to the qualifier where he wants "a win that is never in danger" but also said fans should not "over-expect" them to go all guns blazing right from the start of the game.

"It will be on us to get going, it is on us to keep the tempo high, to bring the attacking energy to the pitch and to do this in a relentless way," Tuchel told reporters.

"I can fully understand that this is not the easiest time of the season for an international break. The players come from a long and tiring season and then again accepting the role to be responsible for the majority of the game can be demanding.

"But at the same time, what I feel from the group is that they are happy to be here. We are quite new together, it is our second camp and I have trust and belief that we will do what is necessary to get the result that we want."

Thomas Tuchel is hoping his England players can attack with energy against Andorra on Saturday. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Tuchel said England have embraced the tag as huge favourites, promising an attacking lineup that will dominate possession while he is not looking to experiment by using this match as an audition for new players.

"The focus will be on the attacking patterns, on our hunger for and the reaction after ball losses, for the counter-pressing," he added.

"These will be the main topics for tomorrow and this will then guide and demand the tactics.

"My thoughts are not so much whom can we see and what do we try. It's more about the game plan since two days and who trains well ... After a long season, putting players together from which we feel they have a connection and then they can show."

Tuchel has also done his homework on Andorra, describing the European minnows as a well-drilled and well-organised side in a 5-4-1 formation.

"They don't allow a huge amount of big chances," the German coach said.

"So we need a mix between being patient and at the same time speed the game up, bring the speed to the game and try to never lose the focus."