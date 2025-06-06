Open Extended Reactions

Jonatan Giráldez said on Friday that his impending move from head coach of the NWSL's Washington Spirit to the same role for eight-time European champions OL Lyonnes was "the best for both sides."

Giráldez addressed reporters for the first time since the shocking news, which the Spirit and Lyonnes confirmed on Monday. Both clubs are owned by Michele Kang through her Kynisca multi-club business.

Giráldez arrived at the Spirit halfway through 2024 and helped the team finish runners-up in the regular season and the playoffs. He came from FC Barcelona, a club he had led to back-to-back European titles.

He said on Friday that he did not view his time with the Spirit as incomplete.

"No, being honest, I think we should consider [my time] here, as the players said, as a foundation to build something together," Giráldez said. "I am part of the group. I'm not the most important guy.

"I am not the most important person. Club, players, staff, supporters -- especially, club is over everyone. I came here with a plan, probably to stay longer. But some things, you know, in soccer, things change so quickly, and everything together, we found that the best option for both sides was just going to Lyon for the next season."

Adrián González will assume the position of Washington Spirit head coach once Giráldez departs for Lyon, effective July 18, according to the Spirit. González was interim coach for the Spirit last spring as the club awaited the arrival of Giráldez from Barcelona.

Asked about comments he made during his departure from Barcelona last year, Giráldez that he said he wouldn't leave Barcelona for a competitor -- but he is 33 years old and there are many big jobs in Europe.

"I said, yes, I'm not going to compete against Barca, but I didn't say that I'm not going to compete against Barca ever. I think it's different," he said.

Giráldez said that the OL Lyonnes opportunity developed "a few weeks ago" and that he had discussions with several people, including Kynisca's sporting director Markel Zubizarreta, who worked with Giráldez at Barcelona, as well as Kang and Spirit CEO Kim Stone. The Spirit do not currently have a full-time general manager following the departure of Mark Krikorian earlier this spring.

The OL Lyonnes head coaching position became available when Joe Montemurro informed club leadership that he would leave the role to take over as the head coach of the Australian women's national team. The Australian FC officially announced that earlier this week.

Spirit co-captain and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury said on Friday that, "I think we can all kind of understand this is a good solution for everyone involved." Kingsbury spoke alongside co-captain Ashley Hatch and Giráldez in a joint press conference that the Spirit cut short to limit the number of questions about the coaching move, with a spokesperson telling reporters that the club's focus is on Sunday's game.

"I will say that a lot of us had kind of already heard of it, just the soccer community small and rumors, maybe from agents, other players had kind of gotten around," Kingsbury said on Friday. "So, it wasn't a big shock, just because, like I said, we heard of it. So, maybe that was a little easier to take. But we're very happy for Jona. We're happy for Adrián."

Giráldez said that fitness coach Andrés González, and analyst Toni Gordo, will move to Lyonnes with him. They both came to the Spirit with Giráldez from Barcelona.

Giráldez called Adrián González a friend and commended him for his work as interim coach last year. Giráldez conceded that his midseason departure from the Spirit "is not ideal."

"When I plan, I speak about that a lot of times, especially at home, because we know how it works, this environment," Giráldez said. "I know how difficult it is, this environment, in terms of soccer -- it changes. I never speak about projects and 3, 4, 5 years; you have to speak about today, about the present, about the option that you can grow today. And let's see what is going to happen in the future."