Open Extended Reactions

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma blasted his team's performance as "not acceptable' after a humbling 3-0 loss in Norway on Friday to begin their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Italy have not reached a World Cup since 2014 -- a painful drought for a nation that once stood proudly among football's elite with four world titles to their name.

First-half goals from Alexander Sørloth, Antonio Nusa and Erling Haaland in Oslo left Italy already on the backfoot in their attempts to make it to the United States, Canada and Mexico next year.

"I have no words," Donnarumma, who was playing six days after helping Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League, said. "We need to take note of the performance tonight and improve -- our fans don't deserve this. We need to examine our conscience, we need to come out of these nights together.

"We have to find the strength because we're Italy. These types of matches are not acceptable, everyone has to take responsibility. We have to be more united than ever, we need it."

Only the top team from each group will qualify automatically for the finals, with the runners-up entering the playoff system, meaning Italy and coach Luciano Spalletti are already under pressure.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was beaten three times as Italy suffered a humbling defeat in Norway. Claudio Villa - FIGC/FIGC via Getty Images

His side were constantly punished by a Norwegian team that dominated on the counterattack and they were clearly second best on a rainy night at Ullevaal Stadium.

"We need a bit more enthusiasm, as individuals. We need to add something more, otherwise something has got to change," Spalletti told reporters.

"This is not who we are, because in terms of individuals, we can do more, but you can also see this is a difficult moment. A few things did happen to us, but this is the squad I chose and will continue with," he added.

When asked about his position as the manager of the Italian national team, Spalletti admitted that there would be difficult conversation coming up with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

"I need to talk to president [Gabriele] Gravina about their intentions, their view on the decision I make," Spalletti said.

"I chose this group because I thought there was quality, but if we are so fragile that we don't keep an offside trap, we don't chase down opponents, then there is a lack of confidence.

"Quality isn't enough without that."

Spalletti was also asked if he is worried that the World Cup might be already out of reach after the loss to a Norway team that have maximum points after three games.

"There are always worries, because after a performance like that, you clearly have to ask yourself questions and realise there are problems, but you have to face them, because there is no other possibility," he said.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.