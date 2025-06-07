Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen are "significantly closer" to a deal for Florian Wirtz, while Rafael Leão wants to leave AC Milan amid Bayern Munich interest. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's summer window grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Man Utd increase offer for Mbeumo

- Sources: Real Madrid agree deal for River teen Mastantuono

- Sources: Man City on brink of agreeing Ait-Nouri deal

Liverpool reportedly have made significant progress in their attempts to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz. (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen are "significantly closer" to reaching a deal for Florian Wirtz after new talks regarding the attacking midfielder, reports Sky Sport Deutschland, which state that the total package on offer is now approaching €150 million including possible bonuses. A total agreement between the clubs is still pending but within reach, while Wirtz has agreed personal terms with the Reds.

- AC Milan have been informed that Rafael Leão wants to leave the club this summer, reports Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg, who adds that the Rossoneri want a transfer fee of at least €70m for the winger. The 25-year-old Portugal international is on Bayern Munich's list of options and there has been contact, but nothing is concrete at this stage

- Sky Sport Italia reports that Al Hilal have reached an agreement with Victor Osimhen but their €70m offer is €5m short of Napoli's demands. In addition, Calciomercato suggests that the Saudi Pro League side's new manager Simone Inzaghi has made a direct call to AC Milan's Theo Hernández in an effort to convince the left back that he should join, and the 27-year-old has asked for time to reflect.

- Fenerbahce are willing to offer Leroy Sané a net annual salary worth €15m with the Bayern Munich winger set to become a free agent at the end of the month, reports Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Galatasaray also have made an offer in the €10m-€12m range, while Arsenal and the Saudi Pro League are still options, and Bayern maintain hope of extending the 29-year-old's contract.

- Intermediaries have offered AC Milan cener back Fikayo Tomori to Napoli in recent hours, according to Matteo Moretto. This comes with there having been long-lasting doubts about the 27-year-old's future at the San Siro.

- Newcastle United have made an enquiry to Nottingham Forest regarding a move for Anthony Elanga, according to the Daily Mail, which adds that discussions are at an early stage. A transfer fee of more than £50m would be required to convince Forest to let the 23-year-old winger leave, especially as he has three years remaining on his contract.