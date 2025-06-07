Transfer rumors, news: Man United set to win Gyökeres race

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United appear to have a clear route to sign Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP, while Rafael Leão wants to leave AC Milan amid Bayern Munich interest. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Man Utd increase offer for Mbeumo

- Sources: Real Madrid agree deal for River teen Mastantuono

- Sources: Liverpool make improved £113m bid for Wirtz

Viktor Gyökeres joined Sporting CP from Coventry City in the summer of 2022. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United's cost-cutting has paid off and they have the funds to complete a deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, according to The Sun. The report says that operating expenses have dropped by £41.6 million to £162.1m, and that has boosted the summer transfer kitty. The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, and have upped their offer for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo to £60m, sources have told ESPN. Gyökeres, who scored 54 goals in 52 games last season, has a release clause worth £85m, but United will look to negotiate a £60m fee.

- AC Milan have been informed that Rafael Leão wants to leave the club this summer, reports Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg, who adds that the Rossoneri want a transfer fee of at least €70 million for the winger. The 25-year-old Portugal international is on Bayern Munich's list of options and there has been contact, but nothing is concrete at this stage.

- Sky Sport Italia reports that Al Hilal have reached an agreement with Victor Osimhen but their €70 million offer is €5 million short of Napoli's demands. In addition, Calciomercato suggests that the Saudi Pro League side's new manager, Simone Inzaghi, has made a direct call to AC Milan's Theo Hernández in an effort to convince the left back that he should join, and the 27-year-old has asked for time to reflect.

- Fenerbahce are willing to offer Leroy Sané a net annual salary worth €15 million with the Bayern Munich winger set to become a free agent at the end of the month, reports Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Galatasaray also have made an offer in the €10 million-€12 million range, while Arsenal and the Saudi Pro League are still options, and Bayern maintain hope of extending the 29-year-old's contract.

- Galatasaray assistant coach Ismael Garcia is being targeted by a number of English clubs. Garcia, who has been part of Okan Buruk's staff since 2022, is open to making the step up to a head coach position, either in the Championship or League One. Middlesbrough and Plymouth are among the clubs looking for new managers. The 37-year-old has previously worked at Udinese, Deportivo La Coruna and Mallorca. He has enjoyed a successful spell in Istanbul, helping to win three straight Turkish titles. Galatasaray finished 11 points clear of Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce to top Super Lig this season.

OTHER RUMORS

- Newcastle United have made an enquiry to Nottingham Forest regarding Anthony Elanga. A transfer fee of more than £50 million would be required to persuade Forest to let the 23-year-old winger leave, especially as he has three years remaining on his contract. (Daily Mail)

- Intermediaries have offered AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori to Napoli, with there having been long-lasting doubts about the 27-year-old's future at the San Siro. (Matteo Moretto)