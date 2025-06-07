Open Extended Reactions

Socceroos winger Daniel Arzani says he is yet to decide on his club future, but confirmed he's in discussions with several teams as his contract with Melbourne Victory nears its end -- amid reported interest from Scotland.

Speaking after Australia's 1-0 win over Japan in Perth, where he came on as an 80th minute substitute, Arzani, 26, told ESPN he was taking his time in considering what is a key next step in his career.

"I'm off contract at the moment, so there's talks going on," Arzani said.

"I can't go too much into it -- I don't really know what I'm doing yet. If I'm going to be completely honest, there have been talks with a lot of different clubs. There's been talks with Victory as well.

"I'm just going to wait and see what's best for my future moving forward."

Among the clubs linked to Arzani is Scottish Premiership side Hearts of Midlothian -- a move that would mark a return to the country where he previously played for Celtic, having joined the club on a two-year loan from Manchester City in 2018. That stint ended in frustration, with the then 19-year-old suffering a torn ACL on debut and ultimately making just two senior appearances.

If he does move back to Scotland, which is far from confirmed, it would carry a sense of unfinished business for Arzani.

"If that was the case, maybe I would look at it as a bit of a redemption arc. But if my future lies elsewhere, then so be it," Arzani said.

While his future is unclear, one thing is certain: the win against Japan which all but qualified Australia for the 2026 World Cup ranks among the best moments of his career.

"I've been to a World Cup before but I wasn't involved in the qualifying phase. It's such an incredible feeling, to be here with the boys and feel that raw emotion of qualifying for a World Cup and getting flooded by messages from my family," he said.

"And being able to wear the number 10 for Australia, it's such an honour, honestly. I feel like it's like a childhood dream come true. It's so incredible."