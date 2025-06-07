Where would Florian Wirtz fit in at Liverpool? (2:49)

Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Florian Wirtz by lodging an improved £113 million ($153m) bid for the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker, sources have told ESPN.

Bundesliga side Leverkusen value Wirtz at £126m, but Liverpool's latest move has seen the Premier League champions make a slight increase on their initial £109m offer, with the bid consisting of £100m plus an additional £13m in add-ons.

Liverpool are in pole position to sign Wirtz after the Germany international made it clear that he favoured a move to Anfield ahead of Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old, regarded as one of the rising talents in Europe, is on international duty and due to play in Germany's Nations League clash against France in Stuttgart on Sunday.

But with the early-June transfer window set to close on Tuesday, a deal could be struck before the deadline if Leverkusen accept Liverpool's new offer.

The summer transfer window will reopen on June 16 until Sept. 1.