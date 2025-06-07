Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur players including Son Heung-Min, Guglielmo Vicario, Dominic Solanke and Micky van de Ven have paid tribute to Ange Postecoglou following his dismissal on Friday.

Postecoglou was sacked with the club saying a change was necessary in order "to compete on multiple fronts."

The Australian guided Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years, beating Manchester United in last month's Europa League final, a result that also secured Champions League qualification for next season. But also oversaw 22 league defeats -- the worst Premier League record for a team to avoid relegation -- as Tottenham finished 17th.

Son, the Tottenham captain, described Postecoglou as a "legend" and said he was "a better player and a better person" for having worked under the former Celtic and Australia coach.

"Gaffer. You've changed the trajectory of this club," Son said in an Instagram post. "You believed in yourself, and us, since day one and never wavered for a second. Even when others did.

"You knew what we were capable of all along. You did it your way. And your way brought this club the best night it's had in decades. We will have those memories for life.

"You trusted me with the captaincy. One of the highest honours of my career. It's been an incredible privilege to learn from your leadership up close. I am a better player and a better person because of you.

"Ange Postecoglou, you are a Tottenham Hotspur legend forever. Thank you, mate."

Ange Postecoglou was held in high regard by his Tottenham Hotspur players. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Vicario was similarly glowing in his tribute, writing on Instagram: "Boss, I just want to say a massive thank you for everything you have done for me and for all of us.

"From that very first call, right from the beginning, you always showed so much belief in me.

"Giving me the opportunity to be part of the leadership group... those moments, and many others, will stay with me forever.

"You are not only a top manager, you are an incredible person to work for, a real leader, a mentor, and someone I'll always look up to.

"What we achieved TOGETHER will stay in the history books.

"Wishing you nothing but success as I know you will go on to achieve more and more.

"Thank you, Boss. Forever grateful, Vic."

Solanke, who joined Spurs last summer in a £65 million transfer from Bournemouth, said: "Thank you for bringing me to this wonderful club, thank you for bringing us a wonderful trophy.

"Won't ever forget the convo we had before I signed and we achieved a dream! All the best in your next adventure."

Meanwhile, Netherlands defender Van de Van said: "Gaffer, Thank you for everything!

"Believed in me from the first day I arrived at the club. Many ups and downs in the last two years but you kept believing in us and kept pushing us.

"Big part of the success from the club this year, and forever grateful that u made me part of it.

"All the best."