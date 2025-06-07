Open Extended Reactions

Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Fulham manager Marco Silva lead Tottenham Hotspur's shortlist to replace Ange Postecoglou, with Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola also under consideration, sources have told ESPN.

Postecoglou guided Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years, beating Manchester United in last month's Europa League final -- a result that also secured Champions League qualification for next season. However, he also oversaw 22 league defeats -- the worst Premier League record for a team to avoid relegation -- as Tottenham finished 17th last season, leading to his dismissal on Friday.

Frank has impressed at Brentford since getting them promoted to the Premier League in 2020-21. Last season they finished 10th with 56 points.

The Dane, working on a small budget, has also developed several players into standout Premier League performers, such as Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, as well as recovering from the departures of Ivan Toney and David Raya, who were key members of his squad.

Silva, meanwhile, who has managed in the Premier League with Hull City, Watford and Everton previously, got Fulham promoted in 2021-22 as champions before establishing them in the division.

Iraola has caught the eye at Bournemouth, finishing above both Brentford and Fulham last season, beating Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, Manchester United and Newcastle United along the way.

Information from James Olley was used in this report.