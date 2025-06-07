The USMNT look to play out from the back, only for a heavy touch to richochet off Arda Guler and into the back of the net to bring Turkey level. (0:46)

Turkey took advantage of a sloppy defense to beat the United States 2-1 in a rainy friendly Saturday, dealing the Americans their third straight loss as Arda Güler and Kerem Aktürkoglu scored in a 2-minute, 20-second span midway through the first half.

Jack McGlynn scored 59 seconds in for the U.S., which was missing many regulars as coach Mauricio Pochettino revamped his roster following a dismal performance at the Concacaf Nations League final four in March.

With a year to go before co-hosting the World Cup, the U.S. plays Switzerland on Tuesday at Nashville, Tennessee, in another friendly, then opens the Concacaf Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago on June 15.

The Americans dropped to 5-4 under Pochettino, who took over after first-round elimination at last year's Copa America led the U.S. Soccer Federation to fire coach Gregg Berhalter. They have lost three straight for the second time in a year.

Pochettino is the first USMNT coach since Jurgen Klinsmann in 2015 to lose three games in a row.

The USMNT scored early but fell to a friendly loss to Turkey. David Butler II-Imagn Images

Pochettino changed eight starters from the Nations League loss to Canada in March, keeping only left back Max Arfsten, winger Diego Luna and forward Patrick Agyemang.

Defender Alex Freeman, a 20-year-old son of former NFL All-Pro receiver Antonio Freeman, started in his U.S. debut. Matt Freese, a starter at Major League Soccer's New York City FC, made his debut in goal. Matt Turner, the usual starter since 2022, didn't play for Crystal Palace after March 1.

McGlynn scored when he ran onto a pass from Malik Tillman, took several touches, cut inside and curled a left-footed shot from just outside the penalty area inside the far post for his second goal in five international appearances. It was the earliest U.S. goal since Shaq Moore scored 20 seconds in against Canada during the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Turkey tied it in the 24th minute when Freese tapped the ball to Johnny Cardoso, whose pass ricocheted off a leg and past Freese for Güler's fifth international goal.

Then in the 27th, Miles Robinson tried to clear Oğuz Aydın's shot and the ball went to Aktürkoglu, who one-timed a bouncing shot past Freese for his 12th international goal and sixth in eight games.

Turkey goalkeeper Berke Özer also made his international debut. Preparing for the start of its World Cup qualifying campaign in September, Turkey has six wins, one loss and one draw in its past eight games.

