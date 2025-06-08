The USMNT look to play out from the back, only for a heavy touch to richochet off Arda Guler and into the back of the net to bring Turkey level. (0:46)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- United States men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino shut down the rumors linking him to the Tottenham Hotspur managerial vacancy, labeling the idea "not realistic."

Tottenham fired Ange Postecoglou as manager on Friday, with Pochettino, not for the first time, being mentioned as candidate to return to the north London club.

"I think after I left in 2019, I was linked to the team every time the position of manager or head coach of Tottenham was free," he told reporters following the USMNT's friendly loss to Turkey on Saturday.

"My name is appearing on the list. I've seen the rumors. I've seen there were 100 coaches on the list of the club. I think, don't be worried about that. If something happens you for sure you will see but we cannot talk about this type of scene because I think today, it's not realistic. I am, where I am, it's where we are."

Pochettino led Tottenham from 2014 to 2019, guiding them to a Champions League final appearance, before going on serve as manager of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

He joined the USMNT in September 2024 with the task of leading the team to the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. will co-host with Canada and Mexico. And, while he clarified that Tottenham has a special place in his heart, he continued to reject the possibility of a return at this time.

Mauricio Pochettino does not envisage a return to Tottenham in the near future. John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that Brentford manager Thomas Frank and Fulham boss Marco Silva lead the list to replace Postecoglou. Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola also remains under consideration.

Tottenham lifted the 2024-25 Europa League trophy after defeating Manchester United 1-0, winning Spurs' first major trophy since 2008. The team, however, concluded the Premier League campaign in 17th place.

Information from ESPN's James Olley was used in this report.