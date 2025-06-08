Open Extended Reactions

Jack Grealish could find a way off of the Manchester City bench by completing a loan move to Newcastle United, while Tottenham Hotspur are looking across London to expedite their rebuild. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Newcastle reportedly are ready to offer Jack Grealish a lifeline as he appears frozen out at Manchester City. Michael Regan/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Newcastle United could offer a lifeline to Manchester City's seemingly unwanted winger Jack Grealish, but only on loan, according to the Sun. The 29-year-old England international has been short of game time this season and was left out of Pep Guardiola's squad to travel to the Club World Cup later this month, suggesting that his time at the Etihad Stadium has come to an end. Magpies boss Eddie Howe is keen to add the former Aston Villa standout's attacking capabilities to his squad next season, but he's only interested in a season-long loan. The issue for Newcastle is Grealish's wages, with few clubs able to match his salary at City.

- Tottenham Hotspur want to land Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo as well as manager Thomas Frank in an audacious double raid, according to the Sun. The north London club have made 51-year-old Frank their top priority to replace outgoing boss Ange Postecoglou, and now they're hoping that hijacking Manchester United's move for forward Mbeumo could help seal the deal for Frank. United have been edging toward a £60 million deal for the 25-year-old Cameroon international, but Spurs are hoping the premise of UEFA Champions League football could prove pivotal is persuading him to stay in London.

OTHER RUMORS

- Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens on a seven-year contract, according to RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins. The report suggests that the west London club want to complete a deal for the 20-year-old England youth international before Tuesday's pre-Club World Cup deadline, but they've yet to agree a transfer fee with the Bundesliga outfit.

- Al Nassr are looking for a top-class replacement for Sadio Mané this summer, and they've identified Manchester United's 20-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho, according to the Mirror. The Saudi Pro League club have, until now, been trying to lure Liverpool forward Luis Díaz to the Middle East, without success, and they believe Garnacho's fallout with Ruben Amorim could see him tempted to move to Riyadh.

- Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae, with Al Nassr also interested, according to Footmercato. The French club's sports advisor Luis Campos is said to have met with the South Korea international's representatives this week as the Parisians search for defensive reinforcements ahead of the Club World Cup. Kim has played 43 matches in all competitions, and Bayern -- hoping to recoup around €50m -- are open to the move.