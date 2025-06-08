Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid could thwart Arsenal's hopes of signing Martín Zubimendi right at the last minute, while Jack Grealish could find a way off of the Manchester City bench by completing a loan move to Newcastle United. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Martín Zubimendi seems certain to leave Real Sociedad for Real Madrid or Arsenal. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid are to make one last attempt to sign Martín Zubimendi, the Real Sociedad midfielder who has seemed to be destined for Arsenal for weeks. Diario AS reports that Madrid do not believe there is another defensive midfielder of his quality on the market. There's also speculation that the 26-year-old would prefer to stay in LaLiga, fuelled by the player saying that new Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is his "idol." At the end of last month, it was reported that Zubimendi was in London for a medical, only for the Spain international to post a picture of himself at the beach. The sticking point is that Arsenal will trigger his €60 million release clause, but Los Blancos do not want to match it. AS claims Madrid will offer Real Sociedad several players on fee-free loans to lower the demands for Zubimendi. If that's rejected, Real Madrid have one decision to make: pay the release clause or lose out on Zubimendi.

- Juventus will offer a lucrative new contract to Kenan Yildiz to ward off interest from Arsenal, according to Tuttosport. The 21-year-old forward is already valued at €100m by Juve, but they want to make sure he remains happy in Turin. Juve are prepared to at least double the former Bayern Munich player's salary to €3 million per season, and extend by one year to 2030. Arsenal have been looking at Yildiz as a possible alternative to Athletic Club's Nico Williams, but the Gunners would be unlikely to meet Juve's asking price.

- Newcastle United could offer a lifeline to Manchester City's seemingly unwanted winger Jack Grealish, but only on loan, according to The Sun. The 29-year-old England international has been short of game time this season and was left out of Pep Guardiola's squad for the Club World Cup, suggesting that his time at the Etihad Stadium has come to an end. Magpies boss Eddie Howe is keen to add the former Aston Villa player's attacking capabilities to his squad next season, but he's only interested in a season-long loan. The issue for Newcastle is Grealish's wages, with few clubs able to match his salary at City.

- Tottenham Hotspur want to land Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo as well as manager Thomas Frank in an audacious double raid, according to The Sun. The north London club have made 51-year-old Frank their top priority to replace outgoing boss Ange Postecoglou, and now they're hoping that hijacking Manchester United's move for forward Mbeumo could help seal the deal for Frank. Sources have told ESPN that United's latest offer is worth around £60m for the 25-year-old Cameroon international. Spurs are hoping that Champions League football could prove pivotal is persuading him to stay in London.

- Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens on a seven-year contract, according to RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins. The report suggests that the west London club want to complete a deal for the 20-year-old England youth international before Tuesday's pre-Club World Cup transfer deadline, but they've yet to agree a transfer fee with the Bundesliga outfit.

EXPERT TAKE

Sam Tighe looks at why signing Martín Zubimendi could be hugely beneficial for Arsenal:

It was alarming to watch Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta scurry about for answers in the wake of Martin Ødegaard's injury in the first half the Premier League season. True, others missed matches too, but it was the Norwegian's absence that really knocked the ship off course. He is crucial to the functionality and flow of this Arsenal team, as without him they've not only struggled for performances and results, but they've withdrawn into a defensive shell, too. Their average possession per game in the first half of the Premier League was just 50.4% -- an 8% drop on last season's figures. In the Champions League it was even lower -- dead on 50% -- and they struggled to control games with the ball in both competitions without Ødegaard. Signing Zubimendi, then, would ease the burden on Ødegaard and help keep the team running should he miss games in the future. He's a masterful controlling midfielder from deep who would represent a big upgrade on both Thomas Partey (who is out of contract at the end of the month but may yet renew) and Jorginho (who has signed for Flamengo). The fact he has an in-built relationship with Mikel Merino from his time at Real Sociedad and with the Spain national team is an added, major bonus: They've already played 167 matches together, with an on-pitch relationship stretching all the way back to 2019.

OTHER RUMORS

- Milos Kerkez has been released from international duty with Hungary to put the final touches to his Liverpool move from Bournemouth. (Sunday Mirror)

- Arsenal are closing in on new contracts for Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Thomas Partey and Leandro Trossard. (Sunday Mirror)

- Chelsea will return with a second bid for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan after seeing their initial approach, worth under €20m, rebuffed. ESPN sources had revealed on Wednesday that Chelsea wanted to sign the 29-year-old, but wouldn't pay the €30m Milan were demanding. (Calciomercato)

- Milan are focusing on AS Roma's Mile Svilar to replace Mike Maignan, and they could include Alexis Saelemaekers in a deal after his loan at the Stadio Olimpico. Atalanta's Marco Carnesecchi, Brighton & Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen and Lille's Lucas Chevalier are alternatives. (Calciomercato)

- Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae, with Al Nassr also interested. Kim played 43 matches in all competitions, and Bayern -- hoping to recoup around €50m -- are open to the move. (Footmercato)

- Al Nassr are looking for a top-class replacement for Sadio Mané this summer, and they've identified Man United's 20-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho. The Saudi Pro League club had been trying to lure Liverpool forward Luis Díaz to the Middle East, but they believe Garnacho's fallout with United boss Ruben Amorim could see him tempted. (Sunday Mirror)

- In addition to referencing Al Hilal's efforts to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli, the Saudi Pro League club has also made an offer for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. (Foot Mercato)

- Bologna want to sign Fenerbahce striker Edin Dzeko as a free agent, with talks ongoing regarding a one-year contract which would include the option for another year. (Nicolo Schira)

- Atalanta striker Gianluca Scamacca dreams of a return to Roma, who are also considering Lecce's Nikola Krstovic and Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Internazionale are trying to overtake Juventus in the race to sign 18-year-old Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni. (Tuttosport)

- Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Hermann Diandaga, 17, is being followed by various clubs from across Europe, including Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. (Foot Mercato)

- Aston Villa, West Ham United, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all closely watching Porto striker Samu Aghehowa. (CaughtOffside)

- Al Hilal are interested in Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who will cost at least €40m-€45m but would prefer a move to the Premier League. Brighton & Hove Albion's Matt O'Riley is being seen as a possible replacement. (Gazzetta dello Sport)