Seattle Sounders' Brian Schmetzer speaks about being in a group with PSG and Atletico Madrid at the Club World Cup. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

The discussions between MLS and the MLS Players Association over the Club World Cup prize money and player compensation remain ongoing, with the two sides failing to agree so far on terms in a newly revised section of the collective bargaining agreement.

Seattle Sounders FC players first brought the issue to the forefront with a protest in front of fans at Lumen Field on June 1 by wearing shirts that read "Club World Cash Grab" and "Fair Share Now." The MLSPA initially released a statement in support of the players' actions, as the two parties demanded a fair share of the FIFA Club World Cup prize money the team secured when qualifying for the international tournament.

The original CBA stated that players receive 50% of money from outside tournaments with a cap of $1 million. A source with knowledge of the discussions told ESPN that a revised proposal from MLS committed to grant players on the three participating teams 20% of the performance-related payments for wins, draws and round advancement.

Players collectively would receive $1 million for participation, in addition to any money earned for victories, draws or round qualification throughout the tournament. Separately, LAFC earned $250,000 collectively for the victory against Club America in a playoff on May 31 to secure a spot in the tournament.

The MLSPA received the proposal on Friday. A source with knowledge of the discussions added the MLSPA demanded a larger percentage but has not formally responded to the league's proposal.

In a statement, however, the MLSPA called the actions taken by MLS as "retaliatory" and unsatisfactory.

"The timing, substance, and retaliatory nature of the proposal sends a clear message: MLS does not respect or value players' efforts with regard to this tournament. Although not surprised, the players and the MLSPA are deeply disappointed by this message," the MLSPA said in a statement.

"MLS's refusal to negotiate in good faith has created a major distraction for the players who should be focusing on preparing for a major international competition. However, players will not be silenced by threats from MLS. The players remain united in using their collective voice and demanding a fair share of the rewards earned from their hard work."

The organization later added that MLS introduced "back-end compensation of 20%, an amount that remains below the international standard" and "did not add a single dollar for players from the $28,650,000 windfall that MLS will be paid by FIFA." According to the MLSPA, "the players' share of that amount remains at barely 10%."

The two sides have yet to agree on new terms, making the current CBA the standard.

A work stoppage by MLS players over the bonus dispute isn't possible due to provisions in the CBA. Under the current CBA, players have agreed not to strike over issues that fall within the scope of the agreement. But they still have the right to engage in protected actions under federal labor law.

LAFC, Inter Miami CF and the Seattle Sounders will compete in the Club World Cup, which starts Saturday and runs through July 13.

ESPN writer Jeff Carlisle contributed to this report.