Manchester United plot a move for Marc-André ter Stegen, as Victor Osimhen turns down a big-money move to Saudi Arabia. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Could Barcelona and Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen be heading for Manchester United? Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are eyeing a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, TeamTalk reports. The club is said to be exploring keeper options after André Onana's recent struggles between the sticks. According to TeamTalk, Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Ter Stegen, who recently returned to first-team action at Barça following a long-term injury layoff. Ter Stegen has been at the Spanish club since 2014, where he has made 291 LaLiga appearances.

- Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has turned down a move to Al Hilal, according to Florian Plettenburg. The transfer fee had already been agreed between Napoli and Al Hilal, but after a late change of heart, the 26-year-old decided against the switch. Despite being presented with improved terms, Osimhen now looks set to remain in Europe, as he aims to build on his impressive campaign with Galatasaray. The Nigerian international scored 26 goals in 30 league games while on loan at the Turkish club, but he is set to return to his parent club Napoli next month. The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have previously been linked with Osimhen.

- Borussia Dortmund are showing interest in their former star Jadon Sancho, Sky Sports News reports. The Manchester United winger is set to return to Old Trafford this summer, after Chelsea opted not to exercise their purchase option. However, BVB could offer Sancho a lifeline, having asked to be kept up to date with any developments on his immediate future. Sancho has enjoyed two successful spells in Dortmund, most recently in the second half of the 2023-24 season, when he helped the side reach the UEFA Champions League final.

- Real Madrid are set to confirm the signing of Franco Mastantuono as soon as next week after a €45 million fee was agreed with River Plate, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine will join Los Blancos on a six-year deal, although he won't move to Madrid until August, as River want him to play at this summer's FIFA Club World Cup. Real Madrid fought off competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United to secure the 17-year-old's signature.

- Brighton have submitted a €40 million bid for Olympiacos striker Charalampos Kostoulas, The Athletic reports. The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most promising prospects in Europe, having scored seven goals in 22 league matches this season for the Greek giants. Kostoulas could replace João Pedro, who is heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United.