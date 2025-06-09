Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal are preparing for more talks over the signing of Benjamin Sesko, as Manchester United plot a move for Marc-André ter Stegen. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Benjamin Sesko scored against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich both home and away last season. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

- Arsenal have scheduled another round of talks over the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to Florian Plettenberg. The Sky Sports Deutschland reporter says that, while there is no full agreement yet for a deal to sign the 22-year-old, the Gunners remain very positive that they can land a player that manager Mikel Arteta is keen on. Slovenia international Sesko scored 21 goals for Leipzig last season, including four in eight UEFA Champions League appearances. The Bundesliga club are yet to receive an official bid for the star forward, but it could take a fee of up to €100 million to let him go.

- Manchester United are eyeing a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, TEAMtalk reports. The club is said to be exploring keeper options after André Onana's recent struggles between the sticks. According to TeamTalk, Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Ter Stegen, who recently returned to first-team action at Barça following a long-term injury layoff. Ter Stegen has been at the Spanish club since 2014, where he has made 291 LaLiga appearances.

- Real Madrid are set to confirm the signing of Franco Mastantuono as soon as next week after a €45 million fee was agreed with River Plate, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine will join Los Blancos on a six-year deal, although he won't move to Madrid until August, as River want him to play at this summer's FIFA Club World Cup. Real Madrid fought off competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United to secure the 17-year-old's signature.

- Manchester City are set to announce the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri, Sky Sports reports. The Algeria international has already completed a medical ahead of his proposed £36.3 million move from Molineux, and he is set to sign a five-year contract at the Etihad. City want him on board before Tuesday's deadline to register players for the upcoming Club World Cup.

- Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has turned down a move to Al Hilal, according to Florian Plettenburg. The transfer fee had already been agreed between Napoli and Al Hilal, but after a late change of heart, the 26-year-old decided against the switch. Despite being presented with improved terms, Osimhen now looks set to remain in Europe, as he aims to build on his impressive campaign with Galatasaray. The Nigerian international scored 26 goals in 30 league games while on loan at the Turkish club, but he is set to return to his parent club Napoli next month. The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have previously been linked with Osimhen.

- France forward Randal Kolo Muani will play the FIFA Club Word Cup with Juventus, who he joined on a six-month loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the winter transfer window, and wants to remain with the Serie A club beyond this summer. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Everton are the latest Premier League club to emerge as contenders to sign Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, who is also a target for Aston Villa and Newcastle United. (Daily Mail)

- - Borussia Dortmund are showing interest in re-signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who is set to return to Old Trafford this summer after Chelsea opted not to exercise their option to make his loan signing permanent. (Sky Sports)

- Italy international Diego Coppola is wanted by Premier League side Bournemouth and Serie A club Como after the defender's impressive season with Hellas Verona. (Football insider)

- Brighton have submitted a €40 million bid for 18-year-old Olympiacos striker Charalampos Kostoulas, widely regarded as one of the most promising prospects in Europe, to replace João Pedro who is heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United. (The Athletic)

- Brentford manager Thomas Frank is interested in speaking to Tottenham Hotspur about replacing Ange Postecoglou, and his club are prepared to listen to offers. (Sky Sports)

- The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) want to hire Claudio Ranieri as coach of the national team to replace Luciano Spalletti, who was fired after Friday's loss to Norway. (Football Italia)