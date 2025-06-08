UEFA confirmed the death of a spectator during Portugal's Nations League final win against Spain in Munich on Sunday.

A supporter fell from the second tier of the main stand onto the seating area below in the final minutes of the game at Allianz Arena.

The game continued while the spectator was being treated by paramedics and stadium stewards, but the person could not be revived by medical treatment, the UEFA said in a statement.

"There was a medical emergency at the Munich arena, and despite the best efforts of the medical team, the person sadly passed away at 00:06 (CET)," the statement said. "Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time."

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente opened his postmatch news conference by offering his sympathies.

"I want to express my condolences to the family of a fan who has died," De la Fuente said. "That has made us realize what is important in life."

Portugal's man of the match Nuno Mendes added: "I would like to express my condolences to the family of the fan that died. It casts a pall on our victory today."