Open Extended Reactions

Nuno Mendes backed Paris Saint-Germain teammate Ousmane Dembélé for this year's Ballon d'Or after saying he "cancelled out" Lamine Yamal during Portugal's UEFA Nations League final win against Spain.

A 5-3 penalty shootout win, following a 2-2 draw in Munich, sealed victory for Portugal and a tearful Cristiano Ronaldo, who had earlier limped out of the game due to injury.

Mendes was named Player of the Match after an outstanding game for Roberto Martinez's team in which he scored his team's opening goal before dominating in his one-on-one clash with teenage star Yamal.

And when asked about his role in Portugal's win, Mendes admitted he had won his duel against Yamal before tipping Dembele to pip the Barcelona youngster to the Ballon d'Or.

"It was a clash [with Yamal] like many others I have had during the season," Mendes said. "I have faced up to many great players, very technically skilled players who can make a difference, but today I cancelled out Lamine and [did] not let him do what he does best.

"This helped the team and I am happy I helped the team to win this trophy. It's all about being consistent. I have played many good games and it's about the work I do individually and with the coaches at PSG and Portugal.

Portugal's Nuno Mendes defends Spain forward Lamine Yamal during the Nations League final on Sunday. Getty Images

"The Ballon d'Or? I play with Ousmane [Dembele] and he had a wonderful season, Lamine also had a wonderful season. But Ousmane will be in the Club World Cup and Lamine won't, so I'm very happy for Ousmane.

"He had a lot of injuries at Barca before arriving at PSG, but he is an amazing player. I like him very much as a player and a man.

"I wish him the best for the Ballon d'Or and I and his teammates will help him get there."

Mendes, meanwhile, paid tribute to Ronaldo after the 40-year-old scored the second equalising goal on the way to Portugal's Nations League triumph. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward is expected to remain with Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr ahead of next year's World Cup, but despite his age, Mendes said Portugal still need Ronaldo.

"We're very happy for Cristiano to win another title," Mendes said. "He helps us on the pitch and he also helps us off the pitch with lots of advice for all the players, including myself.

"We need him in the group. He has a great attitude and winning mentality. He is a role model for the team and the group."