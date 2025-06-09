Asian Cup Qualifiers: India face banana peel of Westwood's Hong Kong with shaky legs

Open Extended Reactions

Key Info

Match: Hong Kong vs India

Date: June 10, 2025

Kickoff time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong, China

The Big Picture

India walk into a crucial Asian Cup qualifier on the back of a whirlwind of dissatisfaction and poorly repressed rage in the fanbase. There are (unsubstantiated) rumours of head coach Manolo Marquez either quitting or being booted out, even more murmurs about PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) and OCIs (Overseas Citizens of India) being called up (or not) -- fuelled by the president of the AIFF himself, and a general air of can-this-ever-get-better surrounding everything the national team does.

Nothing we saw in the friendly against an under-strength Thailand team helped dispel any of this, and Marquez and his men will have to up their game substantially to bring in some measure of positivity to the conversation.

It won't be an easy task, for standing in his way are Hong Kong and Ashley Westwood. The latter's a familiar foe: last year, he guided Afghanistan to four points across two games vs India, two results that meant India finished below Kuwait (by two points) and didn't make it to the third round of World Cup qualifying. He has won seven, lost one and drawn two of his 10 matches in charge of the team (excluding the non-official friendly against Manchester United, where Hong Kong took the lead but lost 1-3). Hong Kong plays the traditional Westwood way -- low block, good on the counter, physically intense, happy to fight for second balls -- and his intimate knowledge of Indian football and its weaknesses could play a huge role on Tuesday.

Just like India, Hong Kong come into this game with a 0-0 draw in their opening match of these qualifiers (against Singapore), but unlike India there's positivity attached to that result, as well as their recent performances. To add to that, they will play this match in the newly opened Kai Tak Sports Park and all 50,000 tickets have been sold out. All that means more incentive for Hong Kong, more pressure for India.

Team News

Of the 28-man squad that went to Thailand, only 25 can make it to the official AFC qualifier squad -- the three sent back are Subhasish Bose (LB), Mehtab Singh (RB) and Hritik Tiwari (GK). Bose's return is a rather strange one, if he's fit, considering the form he's been and the aerial ability he brings at full back. The biggest name omission, though, remains Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Hong Kong are at full strength: although Westwood's decision to not call up free-scoring Hong Kong Rangers striker Lau Chi Lok has raised some consternation in the fanbase.

Key Players

Sunil Chhetri: It shouldn't have been him, really. But it is. Un-retired, he continues to be the focal point of a mis-firing India attack, and the onus remains on him to bring forth the goals that India so desperately need. He's looked isolated in the India set up, a far cry from the one at Bengaluru FC where Edgar Mendez does a lot of the hard running in the centre forward position and Chhetri buzzes about him rather brilliantly.

The question, though, remains can he get international goal #96 (or more) on Tuesday?

Juninho: Key to Westwood's tactical set-up, Juninho can play either at the tip of the midfield diamond or up top with the license to drop a bit deeper. He provides the attacking impetus for a side that's not built for attacking. His well taken goal against Manchester United was a reminder of just how good he can be.

Born in Brazil, the 34-year-old gave up his Brazilian passport in 2023 and has since played 16 times for Hong Kong.

Head-to-Head

Last time out against Hong Kong! ⏪ Kolkata witnessed a 4️⃣-0️⃣ rout in 2022 �� Watch ���������� in the #ACQ2027 on June 10 at �� 17:30 IST LIVE on @FanCode#HKGIND #BlueTigers #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hEDs3eovJG - Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 7, 2025

Games played: 25

India wins: 9

Hong Kong wins: 8

The last time India won in Hong Kong, though, was in 1957 (2-1).

Expected Lineups

Hong Kong (3-1-4-2): Hung (GK); Gerbig, Jones, Nam; Fernando (sweeper); Ngan, Chan, Pan, Juninho (AM); Periera, Udebuluzor.

India (4-2-3-1): Kaith (GK); Boris, Bheke, Jhingan, Roshan; Apuia, Suresh; Chhangte, Brandon, Liston; Chhetri.