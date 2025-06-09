Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City expect to clinch a deal to sign Lyon forward Rayan Cherki, sources have told ESPN.

The 21-year-old, who impressed on his international debut for France against Spain on Thursday, is set to arrive in a €40 million ($45.6m) deal, including bonuses, and sign a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

A medical has been pencilled in for Tuesday and there's hope he will be available to join Pep Guardiola's squad ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

City are set to travel to their training camp in Florida this week ahead of their first game against Moroccan side Wydad AC in Philadelphia on June 18.

Other English clubs and German clubs were interested in Cherki but the forward was won over by Guardiola in discussions, sources have told ESPN.

Rayan Cherki is set to become Manchester City's third summer signing. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Cherki, who leaves Lyon ater scoring 29 goals in 185 appearances, is set to become the club's third summer signing.

Wolves left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri has agreed a move and underwent a medical over the weekend. Confirmation of the deal is expected on Monday.

Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is also joining City. A fee of €55m has been agreed and he has been given permission to leave the Netherlands camp to undergo a medical and sign his contract.

Ait-Nouri and Reijnders are both expected to be in Guardiola's squad for the Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, City have confirmed that No. 3 goalkeeper Scott Carson has left the club following the expiry of his contract. The 39-year-old made two appearances in six years at the Etihad.