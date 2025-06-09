NWSL Power Rankings: KC overcomes injuries, Gotham to stay top

Open Extended Reactions

It's Monday, and another week of NWSL action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 11 to come up with this week's order of all 14 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Saturday vs. Racing Louisville, 7:30 p.m. ET

Kansas City won its fourth straight regular season match, 2-1 against Gotham, despite a spate of injuries that now includes veteran midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta, who picked up an injury during her first-ever U.S. women's national team camp. Twenty-two-year-old Michelle Cooper (also fresh from USWNT camp) took just three minutes to score and Temwa Chawinga followed shortly after, bringing her level with Esther González and Barbra Banda in the Golden Boot race. A late own-goal chipped away at their lead but the Current continued a theme of their season: they score early, then shut things down.

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Sunday at Portland Thorns, 4 p.m. ET

Spanish manager Jonatan Giráldez's last match in charge of the Spirit was a 3-1 win against North Carolina at Audi Field. The former Barcelona boss returns to the European game (this time to OL Lyonnes) after less than a year in charge of Washington, leaving the injury-riddled Spirit in third place and tied for points with Orlando. Despite their injury list, the Spirit have a deep bench of talent. Gift Monday scored her fourth goal of the year and Brittany Ratcliffe collected a goal and an assist.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Friday at Houston Dash, 8 p.m. ET

Delphine Cascarino continues to stake a claim as best player in the league, and scored San Diego's lone goal in a 2-1 defeat to Seattle. The Wave outshot the visitors and produced some quality chances, but the game isn't played on paper, suffering their first loss since April 12 and snapping a six-game unbeaten run (five wins, one draw).

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Friday at Bay FC, 10 p.m. ET

Orlando outshot Houston 22-8, and 8-4 on target, but it took a 99th-minute stoppage-time goal from 24-year-old defender Cori Dyke to seal a 1-0 win against the 12th-placed Dash. The Pride aren't playing at last year's championship level just yet, but after a few weeks of disappointing results (despite some solid performances), they've got two straight wins and are building momentum.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Friday at Utah Royals, 9:30 p.m. ET

After taking a week off to win the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup, Gotham fell 2-1 to Kansas City on Saturday, marking their third straight loss in the regular season. Losing to the league leaders is respectable, and they certainly had their chances (Emily Sonnet nearly scored once, then had a later goal ruled out, while Esther also scored a goal that was ruled offside), but with their last victory coming on April 26 against Washington, Gotham are due for some statement league results. Major silver lining: Rose Lavelle is back.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Saturday at Chicago Stars, 5 p.m. ET

Laura Harvey made four changes to her starting XI to face a San Diego squad in blistering form. Teenage talents Jordyn Bugg, Ainsley McCammon, Emeri Adames (the youngest signings in club history) started together for the first time, while multiple veterans were rested. The decision paid off. Sally Menti, in her first start for the Reign, opened the scoring in the 67th minute with a gorgeous strike, while Adames followed 20 minutes later with another stunner to reclaim the late lead. Claudia Dickey, back from USWNT camp, made a few seismic saves to secure the 2-1 win.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Sunday vs. Washington Spirit, 4 p.m. ET

After taking a week off for the Concacaf W Champions Cup ahead of the international break, Portland returned to the regular season with a 1-0 loss to Bay FC in NorCal, ending a five-match unbeaten streak (three wins, two draws) in NWSL. Bay's stout defending and Jordan Silkowitz's five saves stymied the Thorns' attack, but they looked a bit rusty in their first match back.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Saturday at Kansas City Current, 7:30 p.m. ET

It wasn't always pretty, and it wasn't against the top team in the league, but Racing have won four of their past five games after beating Utah 3-2 on Friday. They traded goals with the 13th-placed Royals (both teams fired off over 17 shots and forced six saves from each keeper) until Sarah Weber's 85th-minute goal secured the win while playing with a one-person advantage.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Friday vs. Orlando Pride, 10 p.m. ET

Twenty-six-year-old defender Alyssa Malonson scored the first goal of her career to secure Bay's 1-0 win against Portland, and what a goal it was: a left-footed strike to the top of the net from a difficult angle. Bay were defensively strong and Silkowitz registered five saves to ensure the win. They're now undefeated in three games (two wins, one draw).

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Saturday vs. North Carolina Courage, 10 p.m. ET

Angel City are winless in their past three games (two draws, one loss) after drawing the last-place Chicago 2-2. They were unlucky the Stars' first goal, which came off a deflection, but Ally Schlegel took the lead with a highlight-reel-worthy strike from distance. M.A. Vignola scored an 80th-minute goal to salvage a point in the team's first match with new manager Alex Straus. It wasn't their best, but it's not time to panic.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Saturday at Angel City, 10 p.m. ET

North Carolina keeps looking like a team that's just about to catch form, but it suffered a second straight loss, this time 3-1 against the Spirit as its season continues to fall flat. After conceding two goals in three minutes in the first half, 20-year-old Manaka Matsukubo scored a lovely chipped goal that provided hope of a comeback, but Monday's second-half goal and Aubrey Kingsbury's seven saves sealed victory for Washington.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Friday vs. San Diego Wave, 8 p.m. ET

Houston held off the reigning champs for 99 minutes (despite being vastly outshot) but fell 1-0 thanks to a late goal from the Pride. Goalkeeper Abby Smith made seven saves in a massive performance for the Dash, as she continues to get the start over USWNT keeper Jane Campbell.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Friday vs. Gotham, 9:30 p.m. ET

Utah took a 1-0 lead at Lynn Family Stadium in Kentucky but conceded twice before drawing level 2-2, eventually falling 3-2 after going down to 10 players. Ana Tejada was sent off in the 73rd minute with a second yellow, and the Royals conceded the winner 12 minutes later.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Saturday vs. Seattle Reign, 5 p.m. ET

For a team with just one win all season, a 2-2 draw against a solid Angel City squad is a respectable result, and the Stars were in it until the end. That's their second draw of the season and their second in five games, and Ally Schlegel's first goal of the year was a goal-of-the-season-caliber strike. They'll take it.