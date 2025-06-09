Open Extended Reactions

American rapper Doja Cat, Colombian singer J Balvin and Nigerian singer Tems will headline the Club World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, FIFA said on Monday.

World football's ruling body will also work with international education and advocacy organisation Global Citizen and British rock band Coldplay for the show on July 13.

"The final halftime show will be curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to improve access to quality education," FIFA said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino added: "Together we are going to make history on a special occasion where football and music unites the world."

Doja Cat is one of three artists headlining July's Club World Cup final halftime show. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The expanded 32-team Club World Cup runs from June 14-July 13 in the United States, with teams competing in 12 venues and 11 cities.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami face Egypt's Al Ahly in the opening fixture on June 14 in Miami, while the final will host a halftime show like the Super Bowl for the very first time.

"It's a historic moment, for me, for Latin culture and for every kid who dreams big," J Balvin said.

All three artists have history with Global Citizen events. J Balvin previously appeared in three shows during the pandemic, Doja Cat headlined two live concerts while Tems performed on-stage in Accra in Ghana in 2022.