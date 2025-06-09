Open Extended Reactions

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is set to miss the United States friendly against Switzerland on Tuesday and is a possible doubt for the start of the Gold Cup, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"Tyler is out for tomorrow, because he suffered a little, small issue in his foot," Pochettino said ahead of the final Gold Cup tune-up at Nashville's Geodis Park. "I hope it's not a big issue. I think we can manage, I think, in a good way, and rest him a few days, and then see if he can be ready for the Gold Cup.

"That's why he's not going to be involved tomorrow."

The absence is another setback for the 26-year-old that has battled various injuries since the 2022 World Cup. Following the 2024 Copa América, Adams had back surgery that left him off the field until October. Adams has earned three appearances for the USMNT after his return from surgery.

During the media availability, Pochettino also reframed his perspective on free time for players after previously asking players in May: "If you arrive to the camp and you want to spend nice time, play golf, go for a dinner, visit my family, visit my friend, that is the culture that we want to create?"

Following his comments from last month, Pochettino highlighted on Monday his willingness to be more flexible.

"[I'm] the first person, with my coaching staff, who likes players to have free time, to be able to spend time with their families," Pochettino said. "What I've always said is that when you've done your work, when you're off your responsibilities, then yes, you can do whatever you want.

"Of course we can do it [go on outings], but then I want 11 lions or wolves, or whatever animal you like best and is the most aggressive, to fight on the field.

"This isn't a closed system, it's not the navy, it's not a military camp."

Tuesday's friendly will be the second and final preparation match for the USMNT ahead of the Gold Cup. On Saturday, Pochettino's side stumbled to a 2-1 loss against Turkey. Despite the latest defeat, the U.S. coach said he wasn't entirely disappointed by the result.

"I think the first 20 minutes were an example of what we, as a coaching staff, are aiming to convey to the team, and I think it was pretty close to what we really expected," said Pochettino. "When you have different players, it's a challenge to find that output, right? It's not easy. You need time."

After playing Switzerland, the USMNT will kick off their Gold Cup group stage run with a match against Trinidad and Tobago on June 15.