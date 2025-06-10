Hear from manager Renee Slegers and defender Lotte Wubben-Moy as Arsenal parade their Champions League trophy in front of fans in North London. (1:30)

Arsenal will play all 11 of their Women's Super League home games at the Emirates Stadium next season, the club announced on Tuesday.

The north London club have boasted the highest attendances in the league in recent years, hosting nine league games at the Emirates this season.

Arsenal still plan to play at Meadow Park, Borehamwood for the Women's Champions League league phase -- as they did this season before they went on to lift trophy -- as well as Women's FA Cup and the Women's Subway League Cup.

"I'm so proud of the journey we've been on with our supporters this season," Arsenal boss Renée Slegers said in a statement.

"From Borehamwood to the Emirates, on the road to every WSL and European destination we visited, and of course all the way to Lisbon, they've shown up and we've fuelled each other to an historic season for our club.

"For us, this is just the beginning, and bringing every WSL match to the Emirates is another step for more supporters to be part of this special journey. We'll come back next season, with fire in our hearts, more determined, more ambitious, and more together than ever."