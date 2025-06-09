Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool join race to sign Ekitike

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool look set to rival Chelsea for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, while Bayer Leverkusen are lining up an audacious move for Manchester City's Jack Grealish. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Will Liverpool or Chelsea end up signing Hugo Ekitike? (Photo by Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, reports Sky Germany. The Reds have already held "concrete" talks with Ekitike, and summer exits for the likes of Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa could intensify their interest. Chelsea, meanwhile, have so far failed to agree a deal with Frankfurt for the 22-year-old, although it should be noted they haven't submitted an official offer to date. While a transfer to Stamford Bridge is still thought to be "possible" for Ekitike, it's currently unclear how Chelsea's pursuit of the player will progress in the days and weeks ahead.

- Bayer Leverkusen have identified Manchester City's Jack Grealish as a perfect replacement for Liverpool-bound Florian Wirtz, The Sun reports. With the England international deemed surplus to requirements by City boss Pep Guardiola, a summer move is looking increasingly likely. While the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa have all been linked with moves in recent weeks, Leverkusen could skip the line to try and land Grealish, who has a £40 million valuation.

- Tottenham Hotspur could rival Manchester United for Antoine Semenyo's signature, Sky Sports News has reported. The AFC Bournemouth winger remains of interest to United after Brentford rejected their £55m bid for Bryan Mbeumo. However, Spurs are now "stepping up their interest" in Semenyo, 25, who scored 13 goals in all competitions last season. The Ghana international has been a standout performer since joining Bournemouth in 2023 from Bristol City.

- Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabián Ruiz is a "top target" for Al Nassr this summer, reports Fabrizio Romano. While no official offer has been tabled as things stand, the Saudi Pro League club could soon launch a bid for the decorated Spaniard. Al Nassr are likely to face strong pushback from PSG, as head coach Luis Enrique considers him to be a crucial member of the squad following the club's maiden UEFA Champions League triumph last month.

- Aston Villa are closely monitoring Real Betis sensation Jesús Rodriguez, TeamTalk reports. The 19-year-old winger, widely regarded as one of the hottest talents in Spain, is being sought after by the likes of Napoli, Brighton & Hove Albion, and AC Milan. Rodríguez is under contract at Betis until 2029 but could be available for around €35m this summer thanks to a release clause.