Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss who is the right candidate to replace Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham with the bookmakers having Thomas Frank as the favourite. (1:04)

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres fears he is being priced out of a move to the Premier League, while Liverpool look set to rival Chelsea for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Ronaldo to stay at Al Nassr? 'Nothing will change'

- Sources: Spurs hopeful of naming Frank as coach

- Man City complete $42.2M deal for LB Aït-Nouri

Viktor Gyökeres is desperate to take the next step in his career this summer. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

- Record reports that Viktor Gyökeres is angry at Sporting CP for the transfer fee they are demanding, believing they have gone back on a gentleman's agreement to allow him to move for €60m plus €10m in add-ons -- much less than his €100m release clause. A target of Arsenal and Manchester United, Gyökeres stayed in Lisbon last summer on the proviso that he could move if a club met those lower terms. However, Sporting are quoting €80m during talks with interested clubs. The 27-year-old, who has a contract with Sporting until June 2028, scored 39 league goals in 33 appearances to help Sporting lift the league title.

- Liverpool are in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, reports Sky Sport Deutschland. The Reds have already held "concrete" talks with Ekitike, and summer exits for the likes of Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa could intensify their interest. Chelsea, meanwhile, have so far failed to agree a deal with Frankfurt for the 22-year-old, although they haven't submitted an official offer yet. While a transfer to Stamford Bridge is still thought to be "possible" for Ekitike, it's unclear how Chelsea's pursuit of the player will progress in the days and weeks ahead. Frankfurt have quoted a transfer fee of €100 million.

- Bayer Leverkusen have identified Manchester City's Jack Grealish as a perfect replacement for Liverpool-bound Florian Wirtz, The Sun reports. With the England international deemed surplus to requirements by City boss Pep Guardiola, a summer move is looking increasingly likely. Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have all been linked with moves in recent weeks, but Leverkusen could skip the line to try to land Grealish, who has a £40 million valuation.

- Chelsea have called off their move for Mike Maignan after failing to agree a fee with AC Milan for the goalkeeper, according to Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea wanted to sign the 29-year-old in time for the Club World Cup, but have told the Serie A side they won't pay an inflated fee, essentially a "tax," for getting the deal done by Tuesday's deadline. Chelsea had offered up to €18m, with Milan demanding €30m.

- Spain midfielder Martín Zubimendi "is listening to Madrid" according to Marca's frontpage story, with the newspaper claiming the Arsenal target has put his move to the Premier League on hold while he waits for Real Madrid to firm up their interest. Marca reports that so far, Madrid have only asked the player's entourage if his deal with Arsenal was done, and the next step would be begin talks with Real Sociedad.

- Borussia Dortmund have completed a deal for Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, five years after signing his brother Jude, the club has confirmed.

play 1:15 Why are Premier League clubs not moving for Osimhen? Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate why Premier League clubs are not moving for Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian striker turned down Al Hilal's lucrative offer.

- Liverpool should shortly complete a £45m deal for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez. The south coast club have identified Adrien Truffert of Rennes as his replacement, and the two deals will go hand-in-hand. (Daily Telegraph)

- AC Milan will not entertain offers of under €100m for star midfielder Rafael Leão amid strong interest from Bundesliga champions AC Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola has emerged as another option for Bayern Munich. The 22-year-old scored 14 goals in Ligue 1 in the 2024-25 season. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Tottenham could rival Man United for Antoine Semenyo's signature. The AFC Bournemouth winger remains of interest to United after Brentford rejected their £55m bid for Bryan Mbeumo. However, Spurs are now "stepping up their interest" in Semenyo. (Sky Sports News)

- After Rayan Cherki completes move to Manchester City, we could see James McAtee move in the opposite direction on a season-long loan. (L'Équipe)

- Dani Ceballos is "a dilemma for Xabi Alonso," as a starting spot for the midfielder will be "very difficult" with Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga all competing for places. (Diario AS)

- Atlético Madrid could make a move to re-sign Théo Hernandez with the player about to move into the final year of his AC Milan contract. The 27-year-old is seen as a viable option to strengthen at left-back. (L'Équipe)

- Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabián Ruiz is a "top target" for Al Nassr, but PSG head coach Luis Enrique considers him to be a crucial member of the squad. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Aston Villa are closely monitoring Real Betis winger Jesús Rodriguez. The 19-year-old is sought after by the likes of Napoli, Brighton & Hove Albion and AC Milan. Rodríguez is under contract at Betis until 2029 but could be available for around €35m. (TEAMtalk)

- Bayern Munich have been told they must pay £50m to sign 23-year-old defender Maxime Esteve from Burnley. (Football Insider)

- Talks between Paris Saint-Germain and Bournemouth for the transfer of Ilya Zabarni are no closer to a resolution. PSG have had an offer of €50m rejected by the Premier League club, who have told the Champions League winners they want €70m. (L'Equipe)

- Newcastle United are the latest club to show an interest in West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, the winger who could be available for a move to enable Hammers boss Graham Potter to invest in other areas of his squad. (Football Insider)

- Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to leave Everton at the end of the month after last-ditch contract talks failed to lead to an agreement. (The Times)

- Hellas Verona defender Diego Coppola is wanted by Brighton. The 21-year-old, who made his full Italy debut on Friday, would cost around £10m. (The Athletic)