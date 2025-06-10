Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas told ESPN Monday that negotiations with Lionel Messi over a new contract extension remain ongoing, but said he's optimistic the team captain will be with the club to inaugurate its new stadium Miami Freedom Park in March 2026.

Messi first signed with Inter Miami on July 15, 2023 on a 2-½-year contract through the end of 2025 Major League Soccer season.

"I previously said that my wish, my dream would be for the number 10 to inaugurate our new stadium in March. This is a decision that rests on Messi. We wish for Messi to finish his career here. I said a few months ago that we should have news in the summer about that but hopefully it will be as soon as possible," Mas said in an interview with ESPN.

"But I am optimistic because we have done everything possible for Leo to feel at home, to feel comfortable. I always said that he is a competitive animal, he wants to win. I hope we can raise many trophies together here at Inter Miami in the coming years. Here, we're just waiting to be able to give the fans the good news about Lionel Messi."

Since joining the Herons, Messi led the team to the 2023 Leagues Cup trophy, the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and helped the club break the league record for most points scored in a single season. Beyond the trophies, goals and assists, Mas said the two parties can continue to triumph.

"We are a little selfish, we would like to see more trophies and obviously with Messi here," said Mas, who co-owns the team with David Beckham. "I won't speak for Messi, but I speak for me and the club. Lionel from day one has said he wants to compete and win. He is a competitive animal. Obviously we want to assure that we have the best roster to compete at the highest levels. We'd have to ask Leo, but I think he knows we are doing everything possible.

"There is no tool that the league provides us that we have not used to better this roster: signing young players, finding other cracks. For next year, find another star player because we have the space in the roster. From our part, there is not much missing. There is no rush, we don't need to do it today or tomorrow, but soon we will know Messi's decision and hopefully we remain together for many more years."

Jorge Mas is hoping to extend Lionel Messi's deal for at least one more year until the end of 2026. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Jordi Alba remains the only former Barcelona player to have signed a contract extension with Inter Miami, penning a new deal through the 2027 MLS season. The contracts of Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez, who along with Alba also played with Messi at Barcelona, expire at the end of the 2025 campaign.

"In terms of Suárez and Busquets, it's up to them if they stay. He [Suárez] has such a heart of a footballer. Luis Suárez is extraordinary. He gives everything in that game," Mas said. "I joke with him about knee pain because I also have it, but I am old. I think his contribution to the club, to the locker room, what he represents, puts aside all the goals he has for Inter Miami, the assists, and what Luis participates in. We'll see what he wants to do, if he wants to do one more year or many more it's up to him if his body permits it. I think that's the question. I think that the issue with Luis Suárez is a physical one, not emotional.

"[Busquets is] one of the best midfielders in the history of football. It's also up to him if he wants to stay. We haven't had those conversations with Busquets just yet, but he is more than welcome at this club. He's been an extraordinary leader in this club. He shows the young players what it is like to be a leader on the field. He and Suárez have been a super plus to this team. The door is always open to them. By the fall, we'll all have to make decisions about what the 2026 roster looks like."

For now, Inter Miami is preparing to compete at the Club World Cup against Group A opponents Palmeiras, FC Porto and Al Ahly. Despite entering the international tournament as one of the youngest teams, Mas said Miami aspires to one day stand as the best team in the hemisphere and said it begins by facing rivals at the Club World Cup.

"I want to be the best team in the hemisphere, including teams in South and Central America, including teams not only in our confederation of Concacaf, but also others," Mas said. "It's been no secret either that I one day aspire hopefully that Inter Miami plays in a Copa Libertadores because it's a tournament that firstly, Messi has not played in. Secondly, it's something that we aspire to because I do think that we can compete with the hemisphere's best and hopefully the future allows the opportunity to do that one."

For now, the expectations from Mas on Inter Miami remains to succeed in the Club World Cup's group stage and qualify to the knockout round.

Inter Miami kicks off the tournament June 14 in the opening match of the Club World Cup against Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium.