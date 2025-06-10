A Wales fan was taken to hospital on Monday after falling from the stands during their World Cup qualifier against Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

The unnamed supporter fell from the upper tier into the lower tier amid celebrations when Wales equalised with a third goal, according to the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

"He was conscious and speaking and has now been taken to hospital for further checks," the FAW said in a statement, while no further details about his condition have been released.

Belgium secured a late 4-3 home win against Wales, inflicting their first defeat under new manager Craig Bellamy, following a winning goal from Kevin De Bruyne two minutes from time.

A fan fell from the stands at the King Baudouin Stadium on Monday. Franco Arland - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

It is the second incident of a fan falling from the stands during an international match in recent days.

UEFA confirmed the death of a spectator during Portugal's Nations League final win against Spain in Munich on Sunday.

A supporter fell from the second tier of the main stand onto the seating area below in the final minutes of the game at Allianz Arena.

The game continued while the spectator was being treated by paramedics and stadium stewards, but the person could not be revived by medical treatment, UEFA said in a statement.