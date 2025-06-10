Gab Marcotti doesn't mince his words about former Italy coach Luciano Spalletti after the 66-year-old was fired from his position. (1:34)

Claudio Ranieri has turned down the Italy coaching role, the former Leicester City manager has said.

Italy sacked Luciano Spalletti following a 3-0 defeat to Norway last week. Spalletti announced the news himself on Sunday, but still took charge of Italy's game against Moldova on Monday.

Ranieri led Roma to a fifth place finish in Serie A last season and has taken on a senior advisory role at the club.

After being linked with the Italy job, Ranieri has moved to rule himself out.

Claudio Ranieri will stay at Roma. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

"I'd like to thank president [Gabriele] Gravina for the opportunity, a great honour, but I have reflected and decided to remain at Roma's disposal in my new position completely," Ranieri told Italian news outlet ANSA.

"The Friedkins have given me their full support and backing for whatever decision I have taken regarding the national team, but the decision is mine alone."

Italy's next game is a World Cup qualifier against Estonia in September.