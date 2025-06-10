Bayern Munich home kit: Does 'M' stand for 'Merry Christmas?'

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens wonder if Milan's Rafael Leão would be a good signing for Bayern Munich. (1:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich have revealed a daring new look for the 2025-26 season with the release of their brand new home kit, which they will debut at the FIFA Club World Cup this month.

The Bundesliga giants rarely go for anything much more daring than stripes on their home kits these days (with the unpopular white jersey worn in 2023-24 a glaring exception), but this time they have gone for something different.

The large, distinctive "M" shaped graphic has been created by mangling together design elements cherry-picked from several of the home jerseys worn by Bayern over the past decade or so, in a nod to the German side's success-strewn recent history.

According to the reigning Bundesliga champions, who regained the title in 2024-25 after Bayer Leverkusen broke their run of 11 straight championships the previous season, the "M" formed by the graphic stands for "Munich."

The 2025-26 home kit has its prominent white collar lifted from the shirts worn by Bayern in 2006-07, 2009-10 and 2013-14, while the striping, while heavily stylised, is inspired by the red-and-white bars used in 2010-11 and 2017-18. Unfortunately, the result is a mish-mash of elements that looks like a garment designed by committee.

Bayern Munich will be debuting their new 2025-26 home kit at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, but the jersey has a certain festive feel about it. Bayern Munich

Also, the triangular white patch under the collar creates the effect of a giant Santa Claus beard jutting from beneath the wearer's chin. Christmas really has come early for Bayern fans this year.

Regardless, the new Bayern Munich home strip will be debuted on the international stage when they begin their campaign at the Club World Cup, which kicks off in the United States on Saturday.

Harry Kane & Co. will begin against Auckland City in Cincinnati on Sunday -- which will give us all a chance to see just how unsightly their new kit really is in real-world conditions.