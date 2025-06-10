Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are prioritising the successful conclusion of their attempt to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo before focusing on a potential move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, sources have told ESPN.

United, who confirmed on Monday that Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelöf and Jonny Evans have been released at the end of their contracts, have already completed the £62.5 million ($84.4m) signing of Wolves and Brazil forward Matheus Cunha since the end of the season.

But with head coach Ruben Amorim highlighting the need for a greater goal threat from his team following a 15th-place finish in the 2024-25 Premier League table, United are now aiming to add Mbeumo to their squad after missing out on Ipswich forward Liam Delap following his decision to seal a £30m move to Chelsea.

Manchester United are looking to complete a deal for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Sources told ESPN last week that United have raised their initial £55m offer for Mbeumo to an overall package in excess of £60m for the Cameroon international, but a breakthrough with Brentford is yet to be achieved and a deal is not expected to be agreed before Tuesday's 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET transfer deadline.

However, with the summer transfer window due to re-open on Monday, sources have said that United are prepared to be patient and will not be pressurised into a deal beyond their valuation of Mbeumo.

But while there is confidence at United that the 25-year-old will move to Old Trafford at some stage this summer, sources have said that the club are continue to monitor Gyökeres's availability at Sporting.

Viktor Gyökeres could emerge as a key target for Manchester United this summer. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

The 27-year-old Sweden international has an £84m release clause with the Portuguese champions, but reports in Portugal have said that the former Coventry City striker has an informal agreement with the club enabling him to leave this summer if a club offers £59m for his services.

Arsenal are also interested in Gyökeres, with RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko another target on Mikel Arteta's list, but while sources have said that United are not actively pursuing Gyökeres, there is nonetheless an admiration of the player -- one which is shared by Amorim, who was in charge at Sporting when he arrived from Coventry in a £20m transfer in 2023.

Gyökeres has since scored 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting and led the club to successive Portuguese titles, making him one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe this summer.