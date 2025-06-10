Open Extended Reactions

Marcus Bettinelli has joined Manchester City after four years at Chelsea. Getty

Manchester City have announced the signing of goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old was the third-choice goalkeeper in west London and made just one appearance in his four-year stint there.

Bettinelli will take 39-year-old Scott Carson's place in the City squad, with the veteran goalkeeper leaving the club after six years.

"It's an honour to sign for City. I have admired from afar what this Club have achieved since Pep Guardiola arrived and now, I am excited to be a part of building on that success," Bettinelli said in a statement.

"I can't wait to work with Pep, Xabi Mancisidor and the excellent goalkeepers already here and see their methods up close.

"Hopefully I can contribute in training, the dressing room and on the pitch as we look to win more silverware over the next year."

He is City's second signing of the summer, following the arrival of left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri from Wolves.