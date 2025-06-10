Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool close in on Wirtz

Manchester United winger Antony explains how important his family have been in helping him through a rough time in his career. (1:29)

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, while Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is attracting interest from Aston Villa. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- A full agreement has been reached between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen regarding a deal for attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, reports Fabrizio Romano. A €150 million deal, inclusive of add-ons, is said to have been agreed, with the 22-year-old now set to undergo a medical after agreeing personal terms with the Reds two weeks ago. The transfer fee for Wirtz, who is poised to join up with his former teammate in right back Jeremie Frimpong, is the highest for any Liverpool signing in history.

- Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, reports The Independent. The Premier League side are reportedly the latest team looking to land the 20-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea as well as Bayer Leverkusen and Atlético Madrid in Europe. It is believed that the Red Devils would be willing to let Garnacho leave Old Trafford if their £70m valuation is met.

- Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, reports talkSPORT. Initial talks are believed to have already taken place between the two clubs, with the Cherries demanding an offer worth £70m for the 25-year-old, who scored 11 goals while providing another five assists in 37 Premier League matches. Bournemouth are expected to "stand firm" on their valuation, as recent reports also continue to link left back Milos Kerkez to Liverpool.

- An offer worth £30m will be required for Newcastle United to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, reports The Times. The 22-year-old is reportedly one of the Magpies' top transfer priorities this summer, with talks currently ongoing as they look to bring him to St. James' Park. Trafford enjoyed an impressive campaign while helping the Clarets to Premier League promotion last season, registering 29 clean sheets in 45 appearances.

- Internazionale are keen on Brighton & Hove Albion attacking midfielder Julio Enciso, reports TEAMtalk. It is said that the Serie A club have enquired about the 21-year-old Paraguay international, who impressed while on loan at Ipswich Town last season. The Nerazzurri believe he could be a strong addition as the club looks to focus on acquiring young talents for the future, and they reportedly have been keeping close tabs on him since 2021.