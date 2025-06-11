Tijjani Reijnders speaks for the first time on what he wants to learn from Manchester City after big Premier League move. (1:01)

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is attracting interest from Aston Villa, while Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Chelsea's $57m Gittens bid rejected

- Utd woes to Brazil call-up: Antony hit 'rock bottom'

- Man City sign France winger Cherki from Lyon

TRENDING RUMORS

- Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, reports The Independent. The Premier League side are the latest team looking to land the 20-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea as well as Bayer Leverkusen and Atlético Madrid in Europe. It is believed that the Red Devils would be willing to let Garnacho leave Old Trafford if their £70 million valuation is met. The Argentina international scored 11 goals and registered nine assists last season, but was only a second-half substitute in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

- A full agreement has been reached between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen regarding a deal for attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, reports Fabrizio Romano. A €150 million deal, inclusive of add-ons, is said to have been agreed, with the 22-year-old now set to undergo a medical after agreeing personal terms with the Reds two weeks ago. The transfer fee for Wirtz, who is poised to join up with his former teammate in right back Jeremie Frimpong, is the highest for any Liverpool signing in history.

- Martín Zubimendi's transfer to Arsenal from Real Sociedad is a done deal, according to Diario AS. Despite Real Madrid expressing an interest in the Spanish midfielder, Zubimendi, 26, will play next season with the Gunners. Arsenal and Real Sociedad have signed a preliminary agreement, with the deal set to be announced on July 1 as requested by the LaLiga club. Real Sociedad want Zubimendi's transfer to be included in the accounts for the new financial year which starts next month. The Premier League club has negotiated a transfer fee of €70m, €10m higher than the player's release clause, that will be paid in three instalments.

- Ivan Perisic has put contract talks with PSV Eindhoven on hold while he waits to see if interest from Barcelona could lead to a move to the Spanish champions, according to reports in Spain and the Netherlands. Perisic, 36, impressed last season, scoring nine goals and laying on nine assists as PSV won the Eredivisie. However, with his contract up with the Dutch team, he is now considering his options ahead of next summer's World Cup, which he hopes to feature in with Croatia. Eindhovens Dagblad report the former Internazionale and Tottenham Hotspur winger has two options: either extend his stay with PSV or move to Spain. Mundo Deportivo adds Barça coach Hansi Flick, who worked with Perisic at Bayern Munich, is keen on bringing him in for his experience, versatility on the left flank and because of the low cost of a potential deal.

- Kevin De Bruyne is set to complete his move to Napoli on Thursday, Sky Sports Italia reports. The Belgium midfielder will join the Serie A champions as a free agent after his contract with Manchester City expired. De Bruyne, 33, will undergo a medical in Rome on Thursday before putting pen to paper on a two-year contract at the Stadio Maradona.

COMPLETED DEALS

- Manchester City have bolstered Pep Guardiola's midfield options by completing the signing of Netherlands international Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan, who registered the most goals and assists of any midfielder in Serie A last season.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid targets Franco Mastantuono and Álvaro Carreras has been respectively included in River Plate and Benfica's squads for the FIFA Club World Cup, meaning they will not be able to sign for Los Blancos until later in the summer.

- Al Hilal's bid for 2018 World Cup-winning midfielder N'Golo Kante from Saudi Pro League rivals Al Ittihad before Tuesday's deadline to sign players in time for the FIFA Club World Cup collapsed due to a fan backlash. (talkSPORT)

- Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo with the Cherries demanding an offer worth £70m for the 25-year-old. (talkSPORT)

- An offer worth £30m will be required for Newcastle United to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, with talks ongoing as the Magpies look to bring the 22-year-old to St. James' Park. (The Times)

- Leroy Sané has reached a verbal agreement with Galatasaray to sign for them when his Bayern Munich contract expires at the end of the month. (Sky Sports)

- Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for defensive duo Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, with neither player part of coach Enzo Maresca's plans. (Football Insider)

- Inter Milan are keen on Brighton & Hove Albion attacking midfielder Julio Enciso, who impressed while on loan at Ipswich Town last season. (TEAMtalk)

- Tottenham Hotspur are close to a compensation agreement with Brentford in order to hire Thomas Frank as their new manager. (Sky Sports)