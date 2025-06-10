Open Extended Reactions

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- It almost felt too straightforward, as if there was still some form of cosmic misdirection still yet to play out. The Socceroos never do things simply these days; there's always some kind of twist or turn -- often self-inflicted -- that sends them down the most arduous path.

So what do you mean that a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia -- in Jeddah, no less -- has secured them a spot at the FIFA World Cup more than a year out? That Mitchell Duke -- who was only called into the squad because of Mathew Leckie's last-minute withdrawal -- scored a goal just minutes into the second half to suck all tension out of the game and make the remainder of the contest something of a procession? What do you mean there are no results elsewhere to sweat or playoffs that will need to be navigated? Surely there's some more suffering to be done before the celebrations can begin?

But no, pinch yourself all you want, it won't change what's happened. Supporters back home might have had to rise very early to watch Connor Metcalfe and Duke fire the Socceroos to a lead over the Green Falcons, before Mathew Ryan denied Salem Al-Dawsari from the spot to seal a win in his 100th appearance for the national side, but it wasn't a dream. This is real life, and the Socceroos are on the plane to North America: joining Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordán, and Japan in securing their places at the first time in asking in Asia.

"You think about crazy and funny football is supposed to be," Duke told ESPN. "I'm not supposed to be here, with Leckie being injured.

"With so much on the line, with knowing that Saudi needed to get so many goals and the desperation and the conditions -- for me to get a goal and an assist is really special. Also good to shut up some of the keyboard warriors, as well!

"I seem to get some decent goals in big moments. If I'm doing that every now and then, I'll take it."

After a winless opening window against Bahrain and Indonesia that saw Graham Arnold step down as coach and Tony Popovic parachuted in with just two weeks to prepare for games against China and, menacingly, away to Japan, things looked grim. But the Socceroos have found a way to complete the rest of the campaign undefeated since then, putting a bow on things with automatic qualification sealed with wins over a previously imperious Japan and against the Saudis on their own turf.

But was it pretty?

Popovic has copped plenty of flak from the Australian football public since he took on the role -- mostly surrounding his selection policy and perceptions he wasn't doing enough to attract dual internationals -- but he's now done exactly what he was supposed to do. Thrown in the deep end and tasked with rescuing a qualification campaign threatening to go off the rails, his remit wasn't to do anything other than get Australia to the World Cup and that's what he's done; picking the players and playing the football that he felt was best suited to the task at hand. Now, he's become the first Australian and just the second coach to guide the side to the World Cup without the need for a playoff.

For only the second time in history, the Socceroos have made the World Cup without the need for a playoff. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

"We've qualified for the World Cup directly first time since Brazil 2014," said Milos Degenek. "We're avoiding all the nerves and the drama that we normally have in the last two World Cups.

"It's a credit to the boss what he's done since he's taken over. The way he's turned it around, he's still undefeated. Look at this window, you beat Japan in Perth, and you come here to a hostile and very difficult environment, and you win here. There's not much more you can want. Two from two."

Admittedly, in the long run, when the performances of the past week are added to a broader pool of data, there will be plenty to break down about how this has all been achieved. There will be scope to determine if the side's bend-but-don't-break, attritional style in the biggest games is sustainable -- something that will enable them to not just take part in the World Cup, but leave a mark. Anyone expecting a Popovic-coached side to produce vivid displays of decisive and attacking football simply hasn't paid attention to his career; the question is whether this pragmatic, stoic approach is and will remain an effective one.

But after punching their tickets to North America, the Socceroos have more than a year to figure all of that out. And observers have plenty of time to start picking out the eyes of their preparations. By the time that tournament rolls around, Popovic will have been afforded a longer run-in to the tournament than any Socceroo coach not named Pim Verbeek, and the Dutchman only has him beat by a matter of days. Maybe this is something of a double-edged sword, given it will also colour the analysis of how he does, but it's certainly better to have it than not.

And in the here and now, with the jubilant scenes of the park being matched by bleary-eyed, early morning celebrations across Australia, it's important to remember that nights like this can't be taken for granted. Even if the barrier to entry has never been lower thanks to its swelling to 48 teams, Tuesday evening's defeat carried significantly less existential dread for the Saudis than it previously would, given they'll now move into a new phase of qualification -- the World Cup is something that every nation strives for.

It's something to be enjoyed, too. Life is hard enough, especially if you're emotionally invested in Australian football. Nights like this, which you may only get 10 or so in a lifetime, are needed to fill the soul and remind you of why you keep coming back to the game -- of why the angst, frustration, and often thankless commitment are worth it.

"This is the most beautiful thing outside of my wife and my kids," said Degenek. "This thing I'm probably more proud of than anything else in my life. I've got two lovely kids. I've got a lovely wife who I love the most in the world, but qualifying for the World Cup -- apart from them -- is the most beautiful thing.

"Especially for us who love the game. Words can't describe this."