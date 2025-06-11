San Diego Wave winger and Mexico international María Sánchez is currently in "very advanced" negotiations with Liga MX Femenil's Tigres, sources have told ESPN.
The move would mark a return to Tigres for the American-born Mexican that previously represented the club in 2021.
Currently on contract with the Wave, the winger signed with the NWSL side in 2024 with a deal through 2026, and an option for 2027. Initially arriving as a marquee player for the Wave in 2024, the 29-year-old has since become a rotational option with just two starts in her last seven appearances for the NWSL club.
Sánchez's arrival would signify a continued rebuild for Tigres through the NWSL after the addition of Mexican international forward Diana Ordóñez from the Houston Dash in late May.