Open Extended Reactions

San Diego Wave winger and Mexico international María Sánchez is currently in "very advanced" negotiations with Liga MX Femenil's Tigres, sources have told ESPN.

The move would mark a return to Tigres for the American-born Mexican that previously represented the club in 2021.

Currently on contract with the Wave, the winger signed with the NWSL side in 2024 with a deal through 2026, and an option for 2027. Initially arriving as a marquee player for the Wave in 2024, the 29-year-old has since become a rotational option with just two starts in her last seven appearances for the NWSL club.

Sánchez's arrival would signify a continued rebuild for Tigres through the NWSL after the addition of Mexican international forward Diana Ordóñez from the Houston Dash in late May.