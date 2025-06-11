Open Extended Reactions

Brazil qualified for the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 win over Paraguay on Tuesday night in Sao Paulo.

The win was the first for new manager Carlo Ancelotti's, whose first match in charge was a 0-0 draw with Ecuador on Thursday.

Real Madrid striker Vinícius Júnior scored the game's only goal in the second half.

The result puts Brazil on 25 points with only two rounds of games remaining, meaning the five-time World Cup winners are assured of one of CONMEBOL's six automatic berths for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year.

Brazil has never failed to qualify for a World Cup in the history of the tournament. Defending champions Argentina are the only other CONMEBOL team to have secured a spot in South America's 18-game qualifying schedule.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.