Jack Grealish has been left out of Manchester City's 27-man squad for the Club World Cup, the Premier League side confirmed on Wednesday.

While there was no place for the former £100 million ($135.4m) man, City's new signings -- Rayan Aït-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders were among the players selected by Pep Guardiola.

ESPN has reported that Grealish would miss out on selection for the tournament in the United States as he moves closer to a summer exit.

Guardiola suggested after the win over Fulham on the final day of the Premier League season that Grealish may have to leave the Etihad Stadium to find regular first-team football.

A source has told ESPN that the England midfielder is being allowed to talk to other clubs.

City face Moroccan side Wydad AC in the opening match of their Club World Cup campaign in Philadelphia on June 18.

